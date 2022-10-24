6 video games that horror fans must play at least once in their lives

If you love horror movies, you should really get into these video games.

Surprisingly, many people love horror movies... but have never played a video game of the genre. And they’re missing out on a lot! It’s never too late to start being more than a passive spectator of horror stories and take an active part in them. Here we leave you with six options to enter that wonderful and terrifying world:

Until Dawn

A story of a group of friends looking for a good time in a lonely cabin, in the middle of a snowy forest. What could go wrong? The best thing about this game, in addition to the talent that stars in it, is that throughout the story, it gives you a series of tests that determine where your adventure is going to go. The goal, of course, is for everyone to survive the supernatural threats.

Resident Evil 7

Of course, any horror lover should play every one of the games in this saga. But if you ask me, and if I had to pick just one Resident Evil game to introduce a horror lover to the world of video games, it would have to be Resident Evil 7. This title has everything that a classic Texas Chainsaw Massacre-style fiml has: a mysterious house, a deranged family, grotesque moments, and a story so good that it later spilled over into Resident Evil VIII: Village.

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 2 is such a cult game that the remake of this beloved second part was recently announced. It is a continuation of the first one, but the plot alone is a story of psychological terror that goes beyond terrifying monsters and bloodthirsty creatures: the enemies here are also the traumas of each person and the unpleasant experiences they accumulate throughout their lives. While the long-awaited remake arrives, you can play the original PlayStation 2 version from 2001 or the remastered one from 2012.

Little Nightmares I and II

The scariest thing about Little Nightmares is that it appears to be a game for children... until you start playing it and realize that you are a helpless kid in the middle of disturbing darkness. Both games are visually beautiful, the protagonists are memorable, and the monsters are terrifying.

P.T.

P.T. is a cult title that only a few can play in its original version. It was a sort of interactive teaser of a title that never materialized and would be directed by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro: Silent Hills. P.T. is the only thing that remains of what is aimed to be one of the best horror video games in history, and there are very few lucky ones who still have it installed on their PS4.

Phasmophobia

In 2020 this game was a resounding success. At a time when the pandemic still had us relatively separated from each other, this game was able to unite four players cooperatively and online to gather evidence of paranormal presences. Phasmophobia is ranked on Steam with “extremely positive” overall reviews and won at the 2020 Game Awards for Best Debut Game.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

