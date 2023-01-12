How the Moon Phases Could Make Your Garden Bloom

Biodynamic agriculture or gardening is a form of ecological agriculture that reinforces the influence of the Moon and the planets.

For centuries there has been speculation about the effect of the phases of the Moon on the Earth and its beings. Little has been proven to date, but it certainly influences ocean tides and plants. When it comes to gardening, successfully doing so can be a challenge due to all the variables involved; soil quality, temperature, light, rainfall, insects, etc.

Constantly gardening enthusiasts are in search of improving growing conditions and, in this research, they discovered that the phases of the Moon could play an important factor in the optimal development of plants. Growing according to the phases of the moon could be an advantage for gardening. But this would not be a completely new fact; since ancient times different civilizations used the Moon as an inspiration for cultivation.

Biodynamic Gardening

Biodynamic agriculture or gardening is a form of ecological agriculture, which began with the theories of Rudolf Steiner, an Austrian philosopher, who established the basis of a sustainable ecological agricultural system at the beginning of the 20th century. This type of gardening is based on the individualization of the farm, avoiding the introduction of external materials and reinforcing the influence of the Moon and planets.

During this period, the use of fertilizers and chemicals that seemed to increase agricultural productivity began to increase. This worried farmers who thought that the use of chemicals was causing more problems than benefits. They temporarily stimulated the growth of plants and, at the same time, were acanthus with the vitality of the soil and causing plant diseases.

Biodynamic gardening has three fundamental pillars, which are:

The farm is a complete and self-sufficient organism: The farm is capable of producing all the elements necessary for its survival.

The influence of the cosmos: Ventral growth is affected by the entire Universe.

Dynamization: Application of organic preparations to aid fertilization.

What Is Gardening Based on the Phases of the Moon?

The practice of gardening according to the phases of the Moon began when human beings started to grow their own food. As we know, ancient civilizations performed rituals and activities with a celestial calendar that included the planting and harvesting of home gardens. For many centuries, this practice was passed from generation to generation as well as an oral tradition full of myths and folklore.

In the early 20th century, gardening based on the phases of the Moon became one of the guiding principles of biodynamic gardening. Although it is still a controversial topic among many scientists, research has yielded new information on gardening according to the aspect of the Moon.

Gardening based on the phases of the Moon follows the periods or phases of the Earth’s lunar satellite. The Moon goes through a complete cycle every 29.5 days and appears differently in the sky according to its position between the Earth and the Sun. The four phases used in basic gardening based on the phases of the Moon are the new moon, first quarter moon, full moon, and last quarter moon.

How Gardening Based on the Phases of the Moon Works?

When the Moon is waxing (going from new to full) is the right time to plant seeds that bear fruit above ground, such as tomatoes, peppers, corn, and beans.

(going from new to full) is the right time to plant seeds that bear fruit above ground, such as tomatoes, peppers, corn, and beans. When the Moon has gone from full to waning , it is the perfect time to plant root crops with edible parts below ground, such as potatoes, radishes, carrots, and beets, among other tubers.

, it is the perfect time to plant root crops with edible parts below ground, such as potatoes, radishes, carrots, and beets, among other tubers. The waning Moon is also considered the perfect time to harvest when the photosynthesis process is slower and fewer fluids move through the plant.

Moon is also considered the perfect time to harvest when the photosynthesis process is slower and fewer fluids move through the plant. Farmers’ almanacs often include a section on the best days from shearing sheep to fishing, as these activities are also often determined by the position of the moon.

Scientists are currently working to study whether or not the Moon affects the way a plant grows, just as it affects the tides of the oceans. These results will help determine the ideal time to plant seeds and achieve good germination.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

