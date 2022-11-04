Bioluminescence plants: Nature’s gorgeous glow-in-the-dark gifts

Some plants glow in the dark thanks to their bioluminescent power which amazes anyone who observes them.

Glow-in-the-dark plants are a reality, as nature has its ways of endowing them with amazing characteristics. At some point in their evolution, their survival relied on the ability of luminescence to ensure the existence of the species. These organisms that can transmit light naturally are known as bioluminescent, and it is one of nature’s most amazing phenomena.

What is bioluminescence?

It is the ability to produce light through the chemical reaction in which oxygen and luciferin intervene. This molecule is capable of emitting energy in the form of photons when it comes into contact with oxygen molecules, thus giving way to flashes of light.

Most of these bioluminescent organisms are found in marine ecosystems, due to the conditions of darkness and depth of the seas and oceans, where the emission of light is a good strategy for defense or even to attract prey. However, they are not the only ones that have developed this fabulous characteristic, some plants glow in the dark.

Plants that glow in the dark

Olive hedges:

Also known as Omphalotus Oearius, it is a yellow fungus similar to some chanterelles and has an enzyme that differentiates it from other plants called luciferase; its mushroom gills glow in the dark.

Keep in mind that this mushroom are dangerous, like most glow-in-the-dark mushrooms, so it can cause effects such as cramps and nausea in humans, so remember that if you see it you should not touch it.

Ghost Mushroom:

Also known as Nidiformis Omphalotus which can be found in southern Australia and Tasmania. This mushroom grows on dead trees and is similar to a mushroom that glows in shades of orange, blue, brown, purple, and even white at night.

Bitter oyster:

These mushrooms have a yellow-beige hue during the day, but become dazzling at night. They belong to the Mycenacecae family, occur in certain parts of North America, and glow brightest during spore maturation.

Ping-pong bats:

Known scientifically as Paneles pusillus, these bats look like a string of iridescent lights wrapped around tree branches. During the day they go unnoticed as they look like small white ping-pong paddles, but it is at night when they glow in the dark. They are present on all continents except Africa and Antarctica.

Bulbous honey mushroom:

It can be found in Asia, North America, and Europe, and is distinguished by its broad, flat, yellow-brown, scaly caps. It is one of the brightest known mushrooms and is even part of the “giant mushroom” tourist attraction in Michigan.

Green Pepe:

Belonging to the genus Mycena, a pale green glow is visible because it occurs on its fruiting body, not just on the mycelium. It is brightest when it is one day old. It occurs in the countries of Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Brazil.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

