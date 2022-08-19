Take a look at this proud clownfish looking at its hundreds of babies

Clownfish are some of the most caring parents in the animal kingdom.

When it comes to caring for the little ones, we often relate it to small groups of offspring; however, nature is so vast that there are thousands of behaviors that go beyond the conventional. Clownfish are one of those animals that defy understanding of what is conventional, as parents proudly take care of their hundreds of offspring from the time they are practically particle size.

Most impressively, the reproduction process of clownfish is very different from that commonly practiced by other species. It could be said that within clownfish there are no pairs as such, as the fish are born as protandric hermaphrodites, meaning that from birth they possess both male and female organs. In the beginning, they are all males, but if the situation requires it, they can transition to become females.

The perfect anemone

The sacred ritual of reproduction begins by choosing the perfect anemone to serve as a nest for the young. It is the dominant females that rule the anemones, and when one of them dies, the accompanying male will become a female to take her place and replace her mate with a smaller male.

The choice of anemone is essential for the reproduction of these extraordinary colorful fish. Both the female and the male begin by grooming the chosen anemone or coral to make it spotless of any vulnerability for the future fish. They usually bite it to clean it from dangerous agents and also to give it the necessary shape for the small fish to be safe.

The type of fertilization of this type of fish is external, so once the home is ready, the female spawns on the tentacles of the anemone, and the male goes after her to fertilize the eggs. According to biologists, the eggs that attach themselves to the anemone tentacles range from 300 to 500, which will take about ten days to hatch and finally become fry, which is the term given to very young fish that have just broken their eggs.

There is a strong connection between parents and children

Parents are usually very overprotective and will even have no qualms about helping their little ones to hatch in case one of them does not find the strength to break their egg. This is why on more than one occasion, underwater life photographers have managed to capture impressive snapshots of clownfish staring their hundreds of offspring in the face.

But although there is a great connection between parents and children that translates into great overprotection on the part of the former, nature always pulls towards survival and the little ones will only need seven days to become independent and begin to form their own groups of clownfish.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

