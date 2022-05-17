The Curiosity captures a picture with what seems to be a strange “door” on Mars

The Curiosity rover captured a strange formation on the ground of Mars, and many claims that it is a mysterious door.

Right now, humanity has several active rovers on the Moon and Mars, which are in search of clues that give humanity more details to understand the Red Planet and the Earth’s natural satellite. From time to time, they have made curious discoveries about the composition of its reliefs, such as the one made a few months ago by the Chinese probe Yutu2 when it found on the Moon a strange cube-shaped structure that many speculated was a station created by thinking beings, although experts explained that it was a natural formation. But now, NASA’s Curiosity has stirred conspiracy minds once again, as it has sent back images of a strange relief that appears to be in the shape of a doorway perfectly carved into the relief of Mars.

The alleged ‘door’ appears to be coming out of a Martian mountain formation, so it gives the feeling of being an exit from a very well-planned hideout. It is so disturbing that many have gone so far as to say that it could be a refuge made by intelligent life, or even that it could be a portal to an unknown dimension. Others have put their imagination to work and believe it could be the perfect inspiration for great science fiction stories. However, it is most likely just a Martian serendipity formed by the movements of the Red Planet.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Not what it looks like

The image captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover was taken at a Martian landform known as Greenheugh’s Fronton, which is an interesting plain in the Martian crater Gale. And while it appears that the door is large enough to be considered the entrance to a hiding place for intelligent life, researchers have clarified that it is only part of a much larger image. Thus, the alleged door is very small in size, only about 30 by 45 centimeters.

They also explained that the formation probably arose naturally, aided by a few earthquakes. It is well known that the Red Planet is a place where earthquakes are common. The last episode of this nature recorded on Mars occurred on May 4, 2022, although researchers are still working to determine the exact region of the epicenter.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What we see in the image is likely a shear fracture. That is, a series of earthquakes caused tension in the rock formation until it reached the breaking point and caused part of it to detach, leaving an almost perfect cut. In the original NASA image, you can see how the rocky region is full of cracks caused by shearing, so the stories about intelligent life should be kept in our imagination.

Text courtesy of Ecoosfera

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte