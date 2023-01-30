Da Vinci’s Paradox: Deciphering the Enigma that Tormented the Genius Artist

Leonardo Da Vinci described the rare trajectory of air bubbles, a mechanism that, to date, had no physical explanation behind it.

In his insightful observation of physics, Leonardo Da Vinci described the erratic behavior of bubbles that seemed to rise practically out of nowhere and then changed their trajectory in a straight line and approached the surface with zigzag movements. This was called the Da Vinci paradox because it was a behavior described by him but had no apparent explanation until now that scientists have managed to decipher it.

Leonardo da Vinci was one of the most perceptive minds that have ever walked the planet Earth. He not only limited himself to developing studies on anatomy and creating the most famous works of art in the world, but he also ventured into physics. It was in this field where he described a strange behavior in the trajectory of air bubbles, a mechanism that, to date, had no physical explanation behind it.

But now, two researchers from the Universities of Seville (US) and Bristol have succeeded in numerically mapping the trajectory of the Da Vinci paradox of air bubbles. For the first time they have found a “quantitative agreement with high-precision measurements of the instability,” said the authors in their publication in the scientific journal PNAS.

Da Vinci’s Paradox

The paradox named after the Italian polymath is described as the erratic behavior of air bubbles. Centuries ago, Da Vinci observed how air bubbles, if large enough, periodically deviate either zigzag or spiral from straight-line motion, but he was never able to solve the riddle. For centuries Da Vinci’s paradox caused curiosity among physicists; however, no clear answer to the bubbles’ trajectory mechanism was found.

Now the international team of researchers has managed to explain the development of a numerical discretization technique, with which they were able to map with high precision the air-water interface of the bubbles. In this sense, they can now simulate the motion and study its instability.

They concluded that air bubbles deviate from their straight-line trajectory in water if their spherical radius is greater than 0.926 millimeters. This deviation is produced by a periodic tilt that changes the curvature, which in turn affects the upward velocity and generates a wobble. Then as the fluid moves with greater acceleration and the pressure drops around the high-curvature surface, the pressure imbalance returns the bubble to its original position, starting the cycle all over again.

“Until now, it was assumed that the bubble wake becomes unstable, but now we demonstrate a new mechanism based on the interaction between the flow and the bubble deformation,” the researchers conclude. These new findings, which have kept physicists intrigued for more than 500 years, will now help to “understand the motion of particles whose behavior is intermediate between a solid and a gas.”

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

