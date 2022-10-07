The Déjà Vu phenomenon may finally have a scientific explanation

Finally, psychology may have unveiled the explanation for the mysterious Déjà Vu.

Some sensations cannot be explained that easily with words and remain in the mind as an ineffable experience. Déjà vu tends to be that kind of experience that no matter how hard we try to explain it, everything seems to escape logic. And although until a few decades ago, this type of paramnesia had only been approached from a mystical perspective, today neuroscience seems to be closer to explaining its origin.

What is déjà vu?

It is so called thanks to the French term that translates as “already seen” and is used to define an event that feels as if it had already been experienced previously. In other words, they are experiences that, at the moment, give the sensation that in some past time, we have already lived them or found ourselves in the same situation.

Of course, such a strange experience has not gone unnoticed by scholars of the mind in a mystical realm. But in recent centuries, science has opened up about déjà vu experiences and has tried to explain why they occur.

In part, Dr. Alan S. Brown, a scientist who has studied déjà vu in depth, has been one of those responsible for the fact that science is now open to analyzing the phenomenon. At the beginning of this millennium, he decided to take a look at the research on the subject, although he found almost all of it to be purely paranormal writings related to past lives or psychic abilities.

From this research, Brown was able to determine that approximately two-thirds of people may experience déjà vu at some point in their lives. He also found that the most common trigger for déjà vu is a scene, a place, or a conversation.

The feeling of familiarity

Brown’s work catalyzed modern science to look at déjà vu as a common experience that could have a cognitive explanation and not a paranormal one, as has been believed over the centuries.

Anne Cleary, a professor of cognitive psychology at Colorado State University, believes that there may be a correlation between déjà vu and spatial similarities between a current scene and one from the past that has been forgotten. This assumption is known as the Gestalt familiarity hypothesis and is very simple to explain.

Imagine that you are living a scene right now and suddenly experience déjà vu. According to the Gestalt familiarity hypothesis, the trigger would be given by the spatial similarity between the past and the present. That is, the arrangement of furniture or simple details such as color or similarity of objects, even if there is no correlation between one scene and the other, can trigger the phenomenon. It may not even be the same place, but familiarity emerges from among the least expected details.

In addition, an important characteristic is that déjà vu appears when we forget the scene experienced in the past, but with the presence of the spatial trigger in the present, we are suddenly overcome with the sensation of having already lived it, but we do not remember it.

Virtual reality to incite déjà vu

To corroborate her theory, Anne Cleary and her team used virtual reality technology to place people in various scenes. In this way, they were able to manipulate the environments between which they introduced similar spatial layouts, even though the scenes were completely different.

As Cleary surmised, there was a greater predisposition to experience déjà vu when participants entered scenes with spatial arrangements similar to earlier scenes that they did not remember.

It is likely that experiencing déjà vu is not related to a mystical experience, although our mind would have us believe so. It is simply that the trigger appears and causes us to relive a memory of which we are not fully aware at the time. Although Cleary acknowledges that it may not be the only factor associated with the phenomenon, and for that, more research is needed.

