The Earth Has a Mini-Moon Orbiting around It and It Could Collide with our Planet

Researchers believe that, at some point, 2022 NX1 will end up colliding with the planet.

Unlike other planets such as Jupiter, which has 79 moons, at least as far as we know, the Earth shines in the absence of many satellites, only having one Moon. However, this does not limit it from occasionally capturing a mini-moon in its gravitational field. Astronomers have discovered that the Earth has a mini-moon orbiting around it and estimate that it could end its days colliding with the planet, though it wouldn’t cause serious damage.

The Earth-Moon orbital system is very lonely compared to other planets. Even Mars has two natural satellites orbiting around it, but we only have the Moon. Thinking of sunsets with more than one gigantic object like the Moon shining in the sky is perhaps one of the most exciting dreams for sky lovers, although it is highly unlikely.

However, mini-moons are possible, as astronomical research has found space rocks that are temporarily trapped in the Earth’s gravitational field and accompany its only natural satellite on its journey.

A Never-Before-Seen Mini-Moon

First discovered in mid-2022 by astronomers Grzegorz Duszanowicz and Jordi Camarasa, as they admired the sky from an observatory in the Hakos Mountains in Namibia, the object named 2022 NX1 caused amazement due to its proximity to Earth.

Initially, it was thought that the object could be space debris, such as lost rocket debris, or it was even thought that it could be a rock directly from the Moon. However, new research published in Astronomy & Astrophysics rules out both possibilities and confirms that it is an asteroid.

The research suggests that the characteristics of 2022 NX1 are consistent with the secondary asteroid belt located around the orbit followed by the Earth-Moon system. These asteroids are known as Arjunas, which are a loosely relevant group of small Near-Earth Objects, but in this case, the asteroid became significant when it became a temporary orbiter that accompanies our natural satellite, thus becoming a mini-moon.

A Peculiar Orbit

Although the asteroid 2022 NX1 was only discovered a few months ago, the calculations of the research suggest that it has become trapped in the Earth-Moon orbital system at least twice. The first time was in 1981 and more recently in 2022; it is expected to happen again in 2051 and 2052. From this point in the future, the calculations would no longer be precise. The only thing that is known is that it could approach us again in 2070, although it is unknown whether it will also become a mini-moon at that time.

The orbit experienced by the mini-moon is a very peculiar one, known as a horseshoe orbit. It refers to a co-orbital motion in which the trajectories of two objects become interlaced by gravity so that from the perspective of one, the other appears to be drawing a horseshoe.

It is precisely at the ends of the horseshoe where one of the objects, in this case, the asteroid 2022 NX1, comes closer to the other (the Earth). At this point, the gravitational influence is such that it can temporarily deviate from its orbit, causing it to rotate around our planet. At that moment, it is considered a mini-moon because it accompanies the natural satellite on its journey around the Earth.

The researchers believe that at some point, 2022 NX1 will end up colliding with the planet, although it could take centuries. Furthermore, it will not pose any danger as it is very small, measuring only about 15 meters in diameter.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera.

