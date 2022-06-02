Elon Musk tells Tesla staff to return to the office or leave the company

The CEO is asking a minimum of 40 hours in the office, otherwise their contract will be terminated.

Elon Musk is not happy with home office. The Tesla CEO is asking their employees to work in the office for at least 40 hours, otherwise, their contract will be terminated.

The message came in a letter sent to Tesla employees and that is currently circulating on social media.

The letter circulating and bearing “Elon’s” signature reads, “Anyone wishing to work remotely must be in the office a minimum (and I mean ‘minimum’) of 40 hours per week or leave Tesla. This is less than what we are asking factory workers to do,” says the email dated May 31.

In that mail, it also notes that exceptional circumstances would be considered and reviewed directly by Musk.

“In addition, the ‘office’ must be a Tesla main office, not a remote branch office unrelated to job functions,” the leaked mail can be read in the leaked mail.

For the moment, neither the company nor Musk himself have confirmed the existence of the letter, but in response to a question via Twitter, Musk seemed to validate it by responding to a user who asked him about the message received by those who believe it is “old-fashioned” to work in person: “They should pretend they work somewhere else,” he said.

This is not the first time the entrepreneur has come out against telecommuting: last month, Musk tweeted, “All the stay-at-home messages regarding Covid have misled people into thinking there is really no need to work hard.”

Tesla had, at the end of 2020, a workforce of just over 70,000 workers on U.S. soil.

With information from EFE Agency

