The Perfect Synchronization in Fireflies’ Flashing Finally Explained

To the human eye, the glowing pattern of fireflies may seem random. But, like in natural, planetary, or cosmic phenomena, there is an explanation.

There are phenomena in nature that rarely have a clear explanation. Be it unexpected tremors, glowing rocks, or the shine of fireflies, there’s a lot in nature that we still don’t understand with certainty. It’s this unknown behavior that undoubtedly drives many of our human investigations. Our infinite need to understand the environment has guided us since ancient times and continues to do so to this day.

There is not a day that goes by where humans don’t try to discover something about Earth, and this time it was to decipher the exact synchronization of firefly flashing.

Discovering the Flashing of Fireflies

According to researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, maths helped explain how groups of fireflies coordinate their flashing. It all begins with male fireflies (Photinus carolinus) that create a flash from their abdomen as a signal that they have found a potential mate. However, true natural magic occurs when the entire swarm creates a flashing pattern. What starts as a random flash gradually evolves into a display of perfect light synchronization. But exactly how do they achieve this?

“Synchronization is a fascinating topic in the study of dynamics,” says Jonathan Rubin, professor, and chair of the Department of Mathematics at Pitt and co-author of the study. The researchers applied the “elliptic bursting” model to try and explain the dynamics created by the fireflies, which is essentially inspired by mathematics. By manipulating the distance between each firefly and simulating some flashes, the team was able to visualize how the swarm began to match flashing.

However, when simulating a larger swarm, they noticed how the number of fireflies, the distance, and the flight speed directly affected the final synchronization. Essentially, the distance between fireflies changed the light show.

A Perfect and Deep Connection

Those who have had the opportunity to observe the light shows of fireflies can describe the moment as perfect chaos. At first glance, everything may seem disordered, but even in the smallest events in nature, there are patterns or rules to follow.

To the human eye, everything may look disordered, without an apparent explanation. But, in the true origin of all these natural, planetary, or cosmic phenomena, there is one. In each of the beings and phenomena that make up the universe and Earth, there is a perfect synchronization that connects it to another phenomenon or being.

The most important thing is not just to discover how the environment works, but to explore the possibilities of connection and to remind ourselves every day that we are interconnected in one way or another to thousands of millions of existing mechanisms. This perfect synchronization is what reminds us that we are part of a whole and that no matter how independent certain organisms may seem, there will always be something that connects them in essence.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera





