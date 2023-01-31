Fun Facts About the Green Comet Approaching Earth (and What You Need to Know)

Here are some curiosities about the green comet that hasn’t been seen since the Stone Age.

The green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) has been brightening the night sky as it gets closer to Earth. The comet, which last visited Earth 50,000 years ago, is a few days away from reaching perigee, which is the closest point it will be to us and can be seen with the naked eye in the sky. But to better enjoy the astronomical spectacle, here you can find a list of curiosities about the green comet.

Curiosities about the green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)

1. Perigee and Best Views

Since November last year, the comet approached the Sun and ignited its comatose tail. At that time, astrophotographers achieved incredible views of the object, including the wake left by its electrifying tail. But it won’t be until February 2 that it will reach perigee and begin to be seen with the naked eye in the darkening sky when it will be positioned just 42 million kilometers away.

2. The Giraffe Constellation

The green comet, whose astronomical catalog name is C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will appear behind the constellation Camelopardalis, also known as the constellation of the giraffe. It is very close to Auriga and the two Bears, so if you want to admire the green trail in the sky, you should turn north on the sky map.

3. Not Seen Since the Stone Age

The last time the green comet visited the Earth was 52 thousand years ago when our Neanderthal ancestors inhabited the planet during the Stone Age. According to astronomers, the comet’s orbit is now hyperbolic, although it is known that before approaching the inner Solar System, it was of the elliptical type.

4. Sightings on February 11 and 12

After it experiences perigee on February 2 and is observed in the night sky with the naked eye, there will be another opportunity to see it. During perigee, the green comet may be eclipsed by the brightness of the Moon as it heads toward its full phase on February 5.

After that, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will move away towards Mars, but it will be on February 11 and 12 when it will pass close to the planet and present us with another opportunity to look for it in the night sky.

5. Green Comet

Unlike asteroids that are made of cosmic rock, comets are mostly made of ice from the outer reaches of the Solar System in the Oort Cloud. As they approach the Sun, comets heat up, converting some of their surface ice into gas and giving off dust. This is what generates a cloud or coma that surrounds the nucleus and the dust tail that accompanies it, igniting it in electrifying green colors.

6. A Complicated but Explainable Name

Comets get their names from a classification by astronomical observers. The official name of the green comet is C/2022 E3 (ZTF), where C means that it has an orbital period greater than 200 years. 2022 and E3 indicate when it was discovered; 2022 is because it was seen for the first time in that year, and E represents the first half of month 3 (March). Finally, ZTF stands for Zwicky Transient Facility, the observatory in California that discovered the comet.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

