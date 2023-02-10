Last Chance to See Green Comet C/2022 E3 (Today and Tomorrow)

A last look at the sky and cross with comet C/2022 E3 will be possible during these days of February.

Nearly 50,000 years were needed for the green comet C/2022 E3 to reappear over the skies of planet Earth. The last time it crossed the skies was in the Stone Age; since then much has changed.

However, although its journey in the XXI century began a few weeks ago, the green comet can be seen one last time as it will pass right next to Mars, and that will make it visible to all the curious with a pair of binoculars.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

[Photo: Alessandro Carrozzi]

How to See the Green Comet One Last Time?

A last look at the sky and cross with comet C/2022 E3 will be possible during these days of February. The cosmic object will appear as a faint fan-shaped blob right next to Mars. During the evening of Friday, February 10, and also on the evening of February 11, the comet can be seen before it takes its elliptical path at about 207,000 km/h around the sun.

The ideal way to spot the comet for those in the northern hemisphere is by looking to the west. Once the sun has set, Mars will appear as a point to the right of the constellation Orion, and then the comet should be positioned just one degree above the red planet.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For the southern hemisphere, the scenario will be a bit more complex. The comet will not be as visible in the south, but then you will be able to follow its passage on Sky Live.

The Origin of C/2022 E3

The last time the green comet visited the Earth was 52 thousand years ago when the Neanderthals inhabited the planet during the Stone Age. According to astronomers, the comet’s orbit is now hyperbolic, although it is known that before approaching the inner Solar System, it was of the elliptical type.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Unlike asteroids that are made of cosmic rock, comets are mostly made of ice from the outer reaches of the Solar System in the Oort Cloud. As they approach the Sun, comets heat up, converting some of their surface ice into gas and releasing dust. This is what generates a cloud or coma surrounding the nucleus and the accompanying dust tail, igniting it in electrifying green colors.

This is the very nature of the green comet C/2022 E3 and if you don’t want to lose sight of it take advantage of the last pass by the red planet. One last cosmic dance.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

Podría interesarte