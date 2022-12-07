How many oceans are there in the world, a question that haunts the mind considering that three-quarters of the planet is covered by water.

How many oceans are there in the world, a question that haunts the mind considering that three-quarters of our planet is oceans. They hold 97% of our planet’s water, representing 99% of the planet’s living space by volume. These water surfaces are home to much of the planet’s biodiversity, and something that makes them so important is that they are the main lungs of the planet as they produce 50% of the oxygen that is generated, which makes them essential for the development of life.

Facts you didn’t know about the oceans

They absorb about 25% of the CO2 from the atmosphere, caused by human activity each year, to reduce the impact of this greenhouse gas.

They protect the ozone layer and regulate the global temperature of the planet.

They can contain five times more carbon than tropical forests.

Seafood is the main source of protein for at least one in four people in the world.

Without the oceans, we would not be able to secure life in the future.

In the oceans live a group of marine microorganisms known as phytoplankton, which are responsible for producing half of the oxygen in the atmosphere through photosynthesis.

The rest of the water that is not found in the oceans is fresh water from rivers, lakes, and ice.

The oceans represent more than 70% of the Earth’s surface.

Only 1% of the ocean surface is protected.

Beneath the ocean surface lies between 50% and 80% of the life on our planet.

Only 10% of the oceans have been explored by humans, but there is a growing awareness of how the ocean floor is unexplored and the need to know what is found there.

They contain about 200,000 identified species.

How many oceans are there?

There are five oceans on our planet:

Pacific Ocean:

It is the largest and deepest ocean with 10,924 meters, from the Bering Sea, which limits to the Arctic Glacier in the north, to the Ross Sea, limiting in the south to Antarctica.

Atlantic Ocean:

It is the second largest ocean on Earth with 9,219 meters, occupies 20% of the surface area of the planet, and is the youngest ocean, which was formed 200 million years ago with the division of the supercontinent Pangea.

Indian Ocean:

The third largest ocean on the planet at 7,455 meters and measures approximately 10,000 kilometers wide between the tips of Africa and Australia.

Arctic Ocean:

The smallest and northernmost part of the world’s oceans. It is located north of the Arctic Circle between Europe, Asia, and North America. Its depths range from 200 to 400 meters.

Antarctic Ocean:

It runs from the coast of Antarctica to 60° south, is the fifth largest ocean on Earth, and was recognized as such in 2021 by the consensus of the National Geographic Society.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

