Over 200 Titanosaur Eggs Were Found; One of the Largest Animals in the World

The titanosaur was one of the largest animals to walk the face of the Earth.

During exploration by a group of paleontologists near the town of Dhar in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, a large collection of fossilized titanosaur eggs was found. This is a discovery that offers new insights into nest preservation conditions, among other things.

The titanosaurs were a diverse group of sauropod dinosaurs. The titanosaurs were the last surviving group of long-necked sauropods, and the taxa were still thriving at the time of extinction at the end of the Cretaceous.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to information from experts, these eggs were laid shortly before the event that triggered the extinction of dinosaurs on the planet, that is, 66 million years ago. These specimens were so well preserved in the rock and soil that fragments of degraded proteins could even be detected inside them.

“Our research has revealed the presence of an extensive sauropod titanosaur dinosaur nursery in the study area and offers new insights into the nesting conditions and reproductive strategies of titanosaurian sauropod dinosaurs just before they became extinct,” said Dr. Harsha Dhiman, co-lead author of the study and a geologist at the University of Delhi.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

A total of 256 eggs were found in 92 nests. This discovery is of great value to paleontologists trying to reconstruct the history of one of the largest animals to walk the face of the Earth.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte