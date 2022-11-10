ADVERTISING

TECHNOLOGY

Icebreakers: Why do wombats make square poop?

By:
Georgette Valentini
- November 10, 2022

BE INSPIRED

technology

Icebreakers: Why do wombats make square poop?

Georgette Valentini
technology

Carl Sagan’s ultimate legacy to the world is invaluable

Ecoo sfera
technology

Selfies with quokkas: the innovative way to save the planet’s most smiling species

Ecoo sfera
technology

“Ghost particles” have been detected at the center of a galaxy for te first time ever

Ecoo sfera
technology

Why we will see more and more rainbows, and why it’s a worrying situation

Ecoo sfera
technology

This is how science plans to power future colonies on the Moon

Ecoo sfera
technology

Bioluminescence plants: Nature’s gorgeous glow-in-the-dark gifts

Ecoo sfera
technology

Another ‘Out-of-control’ Chinese rocket is expected to crash into Earth soon

Ecoo sfera
technology

Lunar eclipse in America: how to see it, at what time, and where

Ecoo sfera
technology

November 2022′s astronomical calendar: The last total lunar eclipse

Ecoo sfera
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

One among millions of questions; scientists discovered why wombats poop square.

Finally, after years of being stored in the trunk of phenomena without logical explanation, we now know why scientists discovered why wombats poop square. Without a doubt, one of the strangest biological phenomena.

First things first, what is a wombat?

To give you some context, a wombat (Vombatus Ursinus) is an Australian marsupial similar to a bear or rodent. During the night they build burrows in mountainous and forested areas in southeastern Australia and Tasmania. One of their most characteristic features is their slow metabolism: they take two weeks to digest the grasses they eat, and they poop in the shape of a cube, unlike any other species in the world.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Wombats and their poop

A team of scientists investigated this curious phenomenon to discover the processes involved in the digestion of wombats. These Australian marsupials make four to eight cubes of poop, two centimeters square each.

In addition to being square, during a single night, wombats can defecate about a hundred cubes that they collect and place around their domain. The distribution of the small cubes has two objectives: on the one hand, to use them to mark the territory and, on the other hand, to attract potential mates (how romantic!).

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

With these geometrical dimensions, the excrement cubes are easy to stack and thus prevent them from being moved to an undesired location.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Podría interesarte
Tags:awesome animalsanimalssciencenaturecurious facts
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING