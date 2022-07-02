iPhone features you surely don’t know about

From how to improve your battery life to Siri playing your favorite radio station.

Using our iPhone every day does not guarantee that we know how to exploit its full potential, and the truth is that with so many updates that Apple has been releasing recently it is no surprise to find out sometime later about features we didn’t know about.

Did you know that you can turn the apple of your iPhone into a button? The list is very long, and maybe there are even some features that you have already forgotten about. The tricks up Apple’s sleeve can be useful, fun, curious, and can even help you save time.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You don’t need to have the latest iPhone either, you just need to have the latest version of the iOS operating system.

Silence unknown callers

How annoying it can be to receive calls from numbers that do not sound familiar to us and that we know are just to annoy? Apple has the solution.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Open the settings application. Choose Phone. Choose Silence unknown callers. As simple as that.

Make your iPhone self-destruct

After 10 failed password attempts, within your phone’s settings is the option to erase all mobile data. While this possibility of data loss may seem scary, the reality is that it is highly unlikely that your partner or a child would ‘accidentally’ erase it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

After the fifth failed password attempt, iOS requires a 1-minute timeout before you can type a password again. After the sixth attempt, you get a 5-minute timeout, after the seventh 15, and so on.

Entering 10 incorrect passwords takes more than 3 hours. The one person who spends so much time like this probably doesn’t have good intentions. How to fix this: settings, scroll to Touch ID and password, enter your passcode, change the ‘Clear data’ setting to the on position.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Increases and decreases the volume faster

You can adjust the volume using the touch screen. Press the volume buttons on the side of your phone as you normally would.

Instead of continuing to press the physical button, simply drag your finger over the volume indicator on the touch screen.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Siri can play radio stations!

You can tell your assistant to play your favorite radio stations.

‘Hey Siri: Play the radio station...’

You can follow your menstrual cycle information

The Health app on iOs 14 allows you to track your menstrual cycle. Here you can record your period, flow level, and any symptoms such as cramps, headaches, and more. This function also offers predictions on when your cycle may start and end for the next three cycles.

Open the Health app on your iPhone. Tap the ‘Search’ tab at the bottom right of your screen. Select ‘Cycle Tracking’. Tap ‘Options’ to begin entering information.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Automatically close browser tabs

How common it is to have our browser full of many tabs that we surely don’t even use them anymore and that out of laziness we simply leave them there or “just in case.”

This trick helps your web browser to work more efficiently; however, it only works for Apple’s default browser which is ‘Safari.’

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Settings. Tap Safari. Tap ‘Close Tabs’.

You can set it to close your tabs every day, every week, every month, or leave it in manual mode.

Extending the life of your battery

Apple added in iOS 13 a new option called ‘Optimized Battery Charging,’ which is designed to extend the battery life of your device. Apple says this slows the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your iPhone consumes fully charged.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This tool uses machine learning to understand your daily charging routine, so it can wait to finish charging more than 80% until you need to use your phone. So, if you charge your phone overnight, it will not have a 100% charge for several hours, which degrades your battery.

Settings. Scroll down to Battery. Tap ‘Battery Health’. Move the switch to the ‘ON’ position.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Do you know any other tricks and features?

Podría interesarte