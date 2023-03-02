Jupiter and Venus Will Come Even Closer in a Majestic Celestial Kiss

Both planets will approach each other like two celestial lovers. No astronomical observation instruments such as telescopes or binoculars are required to admire the beauty of this rare conjunction.

Jupiter and Venus have become astronomical surprises in recent days. The two brightest stars after twilight in the evening are precisely these two planets that are brighter than ever. But the celestial dome still has more to give us, and in the coming days, both planets will reach a spectacular conjunction that will not be repeated until 2025. They will approach each other as closely as two lovers in a celestial kiss.

This is the most important conjunction of the year. Since the end of February, a beautiful alignment of the largest planets in the night sky has been brewing. The Moon joined this alignment when it positioned itself above Jupiter and Venus to give us one of the most amazing nights postcards of the sky.

But the movement continues, and now both planets will approach each other like two celestial lovers. It will be on March 1st when they reach their closest conjunction. Jupiter will be positioned at an angular distance of just 30º, which is very close, according to the Institute of Astronomy of UNAM. To put it into context, the angular distance is equivalent to the space that approximately occupies your thumb if you stretch your arm completely towards the sky.

Due to their size and proximity, only five planets are visible to the naked eye from Earth’s perspective. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn can be seen in different seasons of the year, and they are not always visible together. Due to their translational motion around the Sun, they can be seen in different places on the ecliptic, which is the slightly curved imaginary line that runs from east to west in our celestial perspective and describes the path of the Moon, the Sun, the twelve zodiacal constellations, and the five visible planets.

No astronomical observation instruments such as telescopes or binoculars are required to admire the beauty of this rare conjunction. However, it should be noted that due to the proximity of both planets to the horizon, the astronomical event will not be visible for very long. Jupiter and Venus will disappear below the horizon at approximately 8:40 pm Central Standard Time, at which point they will hide to the west due to the Earth’s rotation. In summary, you should turn towards the west after sunset, and the two brightest stars in the sky will be Jupiter and Venus, experiencing a rare conjunction that won’t be visible again until 2025.

How to Watch the Celestial Kiss between Jupiter and Venus

To admire the most important conjunction of the year, look up at the sky during the sunset twilight on March 1st. As soon as the sun sets in the west and darkness fall, both planets will immediately appear very close together in the west direction. Venus and Jupiter will shine with their maximum splendor and appear so close that it has been called a celestial kiss.

Story written in Spanish by Alejandra Martínez in Ecoosfera.

