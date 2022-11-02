Lunar eclipse in America: how to see it, at what time, and where

This is all you need to know to see this majestic spectacle the Universe will give us!

The last eclipse of the year will parade across the celestial dome this November 2022 and will leave a Moon completely tinted in red. The total lunar eclipse will close with a flourish during the eclipse season of the year, so do not miss any details about when it will occur, where it will be visible, as well as the exact time of the beginning and end.

When the lunar eclipse will be

The second total lunar eclipse will occur on November 8, 2022, and can be admired with the naked eye without the need for astronomical observation instruments. During 120 minutes the Moon will cross the Earth’s shadow and will turn its color from a bright white to a reddish ocher characteristic of lunar eclipses.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly aligned in that order. This is why lunar eclipses always occur when the Moon is in its full phase, never when it is in any of its other phases because it is right in front of the night side of the Earth. November’s astronomical event will completely eclipse the Beaver Moon, as this month’s full moon is called.

The difference between a full moon and an eclipse is that in the former phenomenon, the three stars are in the correct order (Sun, Earth, Moon) but are not perfectly aligned. On the other hand, in lunar eclipses, the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon are perfectly aligned to the extent that the natural satellite crosses exactly through the shadow cast by the Earth.

Where and at what time can the November eclipse be seen

According to NASA, the eclipse will begin in the early morning of November 8, 2022, at 4:44 EST, so you should stay awake at dusk on November 7. In total, it will last approximately 120 minutes. The Moon will turn red around 5:17 EST and will end at 6:42 EST.

If you have doubts about the time, the phenomenon will occur simultaneously all over the world, although the time will depend on your geographical position. Try to convert the above time to your local time.

The total eclipse will be visible from North America, parts of South America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. A partial eclipse will be visible in Iceland, Russia, and parts of Central and South Asia. In countries such as Argentina, and Brazil, as well as northern Scandinavia and the Middle East, you will not be able to admire the phenomenon in its entirety, but you will be able to observe a penumbral lunar eclipse.

During the eclipse you will also be able to watch the seventh planet shining in the firmament, Uranus will be positioned right next to the Earth’s natural satellite.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

