Astronomical Calendar March 2023: The Arrival of the Spring Equinox

The astronomical calendar for March 2023 will bring different astral phenomena that no one will want to miss, such as the spring equinox and the Worm Moon.

The astronomical calendar for March 2023 brings us one of the four most anticipated astronomical phenomena of the year: the equinox, near to begin and will mark the change of seasons in both hemispheres. And although in this month, there will be no elusive meteor showers, we will have planetary conjunctions and the Worm Moon to delight the senses.

Astronomical Calendar, March 2023

Worm Moon

Very early in the astronomical calendar of March 2023, the Moon will be located on the opposite side of the Earth (seen from the solar perspective), which will allow the rays of the largest body to reach it completely while it is positioned in front of the night side of the planet. The result is a full moon whose phase will enter on March 7, at 12:42 UTC.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Just as the Sun sets in the West, sweet Selene will emerge in the East with a fully illuminated disk that will appear larger than normal. As the night of March 7 passes, the natural satellite will travel the ecliptic, followed by the zodiacal constellations, until dawn finally eclipses its presence when it has almost touched the Western horizon.

This moon was called the “Worm Moon” by the Native American peoples because it appeared at the time of year when the ground softened after the long winter snowfalls. By the time the full moon in March shone, they knew it was time for the worms to reappear and signal the restart of the harvest cycle.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Spring Equinox

The term “equinox” comes from the Latin “aequinoctium” which means “equal night,” and is an astronomical phenomenon that marks the beginning of spring and/or autumn, depending on the geographic pole. When an equinox occurs, the Sun is incident on Earth’s equator, which means that both hemispheres receive the same amount of light, so the length of day and night is exactly the same, no matter where you are in the world.

The first equinox of 2023 will occur on March 20 at 21:17 UTC, when spring will enter the Northern hemisphere, and autumn will take over the Southern hemisphere.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Last New Supermoon

Since November 2022, a series of five new supermoons have been brewing, the closest to Earth according to historical records. The series of supermoons will culminate with the new supermoon on March 21, when the natural satellite crosses between the Major Astronomy and our planet, at a distance of 227,408 miles from the Earth’s surface.

Planetary Conjunctions

Planetary conjunctions are one of the most important aspects of the movements of the stars in the sky. It is a visible approach from the terrestrial perspective between two planets, or between a planet and the Moon, in which case it is called moon conjunction.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The astronomical calendar for March 2023 brings with it different conjunctions visible during the night sky that will begin on March 24, when the Moon and Venus get so close to each other that the natural satellite will end up hiding the planet.

Venus will pass 0.1º North of the moon, too close to be hidden behind the moon, which will be at a 9.3% of illumination. The result will be a beautiful occultation that we have seen before with the planet Mars. Finally, on March 28, Mars will be 2.2º North of the moon, a lunar conjunction that will occur at 13:16 UTC. You would be able to see a bright red dot next to the natural satellite that will be at 44.8% of illumination.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

Podría interesarte