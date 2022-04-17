ADVERTISING

TECHNOLOGY

Newly discovered bacteria turns matter into 24-karat gold

By:
Cultura Colectiva +
 - April 17, 2022

BE INSPIRED

technology

Why are PlayStation 5’s so rare? And how can you get one

Verónica Suárez
technology

This is the first photo of the supermassive black hole located at the heart of our galaxy

technology

Melting ice in Antarctica has recently uncovered an unknown island

Cultura Colectiva +
technology

Are birds really dinosaurs?: Evolution history can be outside your window!

Alexa Martínez
technology

Flowers in Antarctica are starting to bloom and that is no good news

technology

3 6 9, the code Nikola Tesla believed to be the key to creation

Ecoo sfera
technology

How does it feel to be eaten by a shark? A camera captured it all on video

Cultura Colectiva +
technology

Will the solar eclipse of April be visible in your city? Here’s all you need to know

Cultura Colectiva +
technology

Creeping devil: the cactus that walks and migrates long distances

Cultura Colectiva +
technology

4 mysteries about the ocean scientists haven’t been able to solve yet

Verónica Suárez
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

Microbial alchemy is a very time-consuming process than more than using it to produce gold should be used to ask ourselves about greed and the impact to the environment.

A team at the University of Michigan discovered a species of bacteria, the Cupriavidus metallidurans, that withstand very high levels of toxicity and can convert natural compounds into 24-karat gold. The process is known as microbial alchemy.

The team was led by Kazem Kashefi, professor of microbiology and molecular genetics, and Adam Brown, professor of electronic art. Together they combined the research with an art installation called The Great Work of the Metal Lover, which features a combination of biotechnology, art, and alchemy. The sculpture is a portable laboratory that produces a gold bar in front of the audience.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This process is time-consuming and, on a large scale, would be too costly. Because of this, Brown preferred that the work be used to “ask questions about greed, economics, and the impact to the environment, focusing on the ethics related to science and the engineering of nature.”

“Art has the ability to ask questions about the impact of science on the world and The Great Work of the Metal Lover speaks directly to these scientific concerns,” said Brown.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Text courtesy of Ecoosfera

Podría interesarte
Tags:sciencetechnology
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING