Turns out the Moon is not white, a new photo reveals its true colors

A pair of astrophotographers took two years to finally reveal Moon’s true colors.

If we turn to see the Moon and ask ourselves what is its true color, we would think that it is white, because it is the color that the distance and our eyes allow us to see, and if we add to this the imagination the narrative that the Moon is made of cheese, we imagine it to be much whiter. But the reality is much less flat than this. The truth is that the Moon has more than one color, it is a paradise of ranges that go from whites to grays, ochers, and even blues that have been revealed thanks to a new photograph that shows us how it really is.

The true colors of the Moon

Andrew McCarthy and Connor Matherme are the astrophotographers behind this work; with it, they seek to pay tribute to the Artemis 1 mission that will take off next August 29 from Florida, if no inconvenience interferes with the schedule. Artemis Phase I will finally lift off from the launch pad and mark the beginning of mankind’s return to the Moon. And in celebration of the big exploration event, the photographers have dubbed their work “The Hunt for Artemis”.

This image of the Moon is composed of more than 200,000 photos that McCarthy took in black and white from Arizona at the same time that Matherme, who specializes in deep space photography. As for Matherme, he took 500 photos from Louisiana, in which he focused on color information rather than surface detail.

The photograph posted on the official Instagram accounts of both photographers is accompanied by the caption, “the most ridiculously detailed image of the Moon we could create, the result is this 174-megapixel shot.”

The two photographers worked on this work for two years, and it is thanks to their hard work and effort that today we can see the true color of the Moon. The real hues are more subdued and muted, but in the photograph, McCarthy and Matherme have enhanced and saturated them so that the human eye can perceive them with the naked eye.

McCarthy and Matherme have explained how they managed to take this photograph, and you may be surprised to learn that they did not use any unusual equipment, as they only used conventional cameras and an astronomical positioning tracker for the cameras to follow the position of the Moon.

Story originally published in Ecoosfera

