A Mysterious Metal Orb Appeared on Japanese Beaches

Japanese authorities have not deciphered the origin of the mysterious metal orb, but suggestions from internet users range from unidentified aerial objects, spy balloons, and other strange artifacts.

Anywhere in the world, the appearance of a metal orb requires a cautious operation by authorities to reveal the nature of the object. Sometimes the seas bring back artifacts that have been hidden in their depths for years, and in some cases, they are contact mines with the ability to generate devastation in the region, so their handling must be as careful as possible.

A Metal Orb Emerged from the Sea

Although it sounds like the plot of a mystery story, the appearance of unknown objects is a reality. Recently, in Japan, a huge metal orb measuring at least 1.5 meters in diameter appeared, which the local press described as a large ‘iron ball.’

The object emerged from the sea on the Enshuhama coast in the city of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture. Authorities deployed a security operation after a resident of Hamamatsu called to report the strange event. The region was cordoned off within a radius of approximately 200 meters due to fears that the strange object could cause an explosion.

Images shared by the local newspaper NHK News show special agents from the Hamamatsu Civil Engineering Office analyzing the contents of the metal orb. After an on-site X-ray analysis, it was determined that the object contained nothing in its core, and then the restrictions on Enshuhama beach were lifted.

What was the Metal Orb?

To this day, Japanese authorities have not deciphered the origin of the mysterious metal orb, but suggestions from internet users range from unidentified aerial objects, to spy balloons and other strange artifacts.

The news of the appearance of a metal ball on the coasts of Japan gained worldwide relevance since, in recent weeks, sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena have been registered in North America, which even had to be shot down by the US Department of Defense through the impact of a missile launched by an F-22 jet. Since then, attention has been focused on these types of events due to suspicions that they could be extraterrestrial objects.

However, both the North American cases and the Japanese metal orb, seem to be directly related to human technology. According to the Hamamatsu Civil Engineering Office, the metal orb could be a buoy, so it was transported to Shizuoka Prefecture, where it will be stored for a while until the owning company claims the object. If not, it will be disposed of like all ocean debris, clarified Masaki Matsukawa, chief of the Coastal Development Section of the Hamamatsu Civil Engineering Office.

“We have not been able to determine what type of debris it is, but it has been confirmed to be safe, so we will dispose of it in the same way as normal floating debris,” Matsukawa concluded.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera.

