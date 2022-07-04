NASA claims China wants to “take over” the Moon

The U.S. Space Agency is convinced of the Asian country’s intentions.

The U.S. space agency (NASA) said that China has plans to build a base on the Moon next to the one Russia has, with the intention of “taking over” the natural satellite.

It was Bill Nelson, director of the agency, who issued these statements against the Asian country.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We should be very concerned that China will land on the moon and say: ‘This is ours now, and you are going to stay out,’” he said in a recent interview.

Nelson explained that the United States is in a space race with China, similar to the one it engaged in last century with the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the director, the Asian giant plans to build its base right next to Russia’s and estimates that it will be completed in 2035, which would cause it to gain ground on the Moon.

Nelson says China’s priority is to control the Moon’s south pole because of the presence of water reservoirs that could be used to make rocket fuel.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Well, what do you think is happening at the Chinese space station? There they learn how to destroy other people’s satellites,” said the NASA official when questioned about China’s intentions in setting up the space base.

He also pointed out that China has supposedly been researching technology for years to “trap” satellites with robotic arms or to make them crash, apparently to clean up its own space debris, as well as to manufacture weapons that could be used to attack other countries.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“China’s space program is a military space program,” Nelson said.

He was also blunt in saying that the country ruled by Xi Jinping is good at developing advanced technology, but this is because it steals it from other nations.

“China is good, but China is also good because it steals ideas and technology from others,” he stated.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte