We live in a simulated reality, says NASA scientist

A NASA scientist has a chilling argument that we live in a reality simulated by post-human civilizations.

A NASA scientist believes that we live in a simulated reality and has put forward his argument in an interview. But he is not the only one, other thinkers or CEOs of various technology companies agree with the idea that our reality is a controlled environment.

It is often thought that there is a segregation between philosophy and science, however, both are the result of the same questioning that has haunted man since he has been aware of his existence; who we are and what we are doing here. From this, all intellectual efforts to explain the functioning of our reality are derived.

Just give it some thought and then the pieces of the puzzle begin to fall into place, to realize that it’s all part of the same thing. From the greatest philosophies to the most advanced technology, they all work because of the never-ending human quest. Of course, there are as many perspectives of reality as there are minds in this world, but strangely enough, some agree that we could be living in a simulated reality.

[Photo: Luke Robson]

Simulations of post-human civilizations

The most popular theory in this regard is that of the philosopher Nick Bostrom, which more or less goes as follows. If a post-human civilization, i.e., one that has been able to find ways to subsist beyond biology, such as downloading part of consciousness into a supercomputer, then it would have achieved the power of computer supremacy, ergo, it could simulate high-fidelity reality environments.

These controlled high-fidelity reality simulation environments could be passed off as real. Furthermore, if any of these post-human civilizations would be interested in simulating the environments of their ancestors and their past, they could well have put us into their simulation without our knowing it ourselves.

The higher the percentage of post-human civilizations that are interested in developing simulations of their past, the more likely we are to be SIMS or simulated beings.

Bostrom is not the only one, Musk and NASA scientists believe the same.

Bostrom is not alone in his thinking, many important personalities in the world of science and technology have similar ideas. Extroverted tycoon Elon Musk also believes we could live inside a simulated universe as part of a video game. “I think most likely (there are) many, many simulations. You could also call them a reality, or you could call them multiverses,” he said in a podcast a few months ago.

He is joined by Nick Terrile of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The latter also believes we could be the result of an environment simulated by a civilization that has reached such a degree of intelligence that it created high-reality simulations. Terrile told The Guardian:

“If one progresses at the current rate of technology in a few decades we will be a society in which artificial entities living in simulations will be more abundant than human beings..... If there are more digital people living in simulated environments in the future than there are today, then how can we say we are not already part of a [simulation]?”

Whether we are real or not is not clear, we may never be able to find out. But it is the power we have to transform our own reality that makes us intelligent beings and all we can do is harness it for the common benefit of our planet.

[Cover Photo: Luke Robson]

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

