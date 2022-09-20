This is what meteorites impacting Mars sound like (video)

Since Mars’ atmosphere is thicker than Earth’s by 1%, more meteoroids pass through it without disintegrating.

Over the past two years, NASA has announced that the Mars lander’s seismometer has detected vibrations from four separate impacts. The device detected seismic waves from four different rocks that crashed on Mars in 2020 and 2021, the first time seismic and acoustic waves from an impact on Mars have been detected.

Meteorite impacts on Mars

An article published in Nature Geoscience explains these impacts, which were located between 85 and 290 kilometers from InSight’s location in Elysium Planitia, a region of Mars.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The first impact entered Mars’ atmosphere and exploded into three fragments, each of which has left a crater on the planet’s surface. NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance orbiter flew over the impact site, using its High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera to get the color of the craters in close-up.

InSight waited for three years before it was able to detect an impact, and after verifying the data from its impact records, they were able to confirm that similar events had occurred before.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What's that? Oh, just the sound of new craters being made on Mars. Sound up for the latest from the @NASAInSight lander, whose seismometer picked up the signal of a meteoroid hitting the Martian atmosphere, breaking up, and hitting the ground: https://t.co/hyzc5F1BrM pic.twitter.com/cB7UjDerbR — NASA (@NASA) September 19, 2022

Mars is located right next to the main asteroid belt of our Solar System, which provides space rocks to mark the planet’s surface, since Mars’ atmosphere is thicker than Earth’s by 1%, more meteoroids pass through it without disintegrating, which is why researchers wonder why more meteorite impacts have not been detected on Mars.

For its part, the InSight device of the French space agency and its National Center for Space Studies has been able to detect more than 1,300 earthquakes, since it is capable of detecting seismic waves thousands of kilometers away.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What’s the point of detecting impacts on Mars

They believe some impacts may have been obscured by wind noise or changes in the atmosphere at stations. More impacts are now expected to be found within InSight’s nearly four years of data because the seismic shape of impacts on the Red Planet has been discovered.

These could help to better understand the planet, since studying the change in seismic waves as they move between different materials will allow scientists to study the crust, mantle, and core of Mars.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The impacts that have been confirmed so far have produced earthquakes with a magnitude of no more than 2.0 degrees. Although they are small impacts, they help in the observation of the Martian crust, while earthquakes of 5 degrees are capable of revealing information about the mantle and the planet’s core.

“Impacts are the clocks of the Solar System,” said Raphael Garcia of the National Center for Space Studies, as these will be critical to refining the planet’s timeline because, depending on the impact rate, it will now be possible to estimate the age of the surfaces. Scientists approximate the age of the surface by the number of craters on it: the more craters, the older it is.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

Podría interesarte