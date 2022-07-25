Neil deGrasse Tyson talks about the possibility of extraterrestrial life (video)

“It is self-serving to suggest that we are alone in the universe,” Tyson said about life on other planets, and photographs taken by the James Webb Space Telescope may confirm it.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of the most important science communicators, as well as an American astrophysicist and cosmologist who was part of a commission that studied the Future of the U.S. Aerospace Industry in 2001.

Despite his many achievements in astrophysics, his work as a science communicator has brought him the popularity he enjoys today. For many years, he was the editor of the educational magazine, Nova Science Now, with which he disseminated his scientific knowledge to society.

What has brought him most of his popularity are his different views on science and spirituality, a subject that has been the basis of numerous articles and speeches. He has also been a topic of conversation due to his many comments on life on other planets.

Neil deGrasse Tyson and Extraterrestrial Life

Via TikTok, a video went viral in which Neil deGrasse Tyson does not rule out the possibility of extraterrestrial life on other planets.

“The ingredients of life on Earth are not special, they are made of carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen. They are the most common ingredients in the universe, so you cannot appeal to a special chemistry because it is everywhere,” he said.

Tyson assured that there are other intelligent lives that do not believe that humans on Earth are.

“If you look at the numbers of how many planets exist with orbiting stars that are close to the sun in our little galaxy, it’s selfish to suggest that we are alone in the universe.... Now if you ask if there is intelligence on other planets, maybe there is intelligent life that doesn’t consider us to be intelligent...” he said.

The James Webb photos

After months of waiting, NASA published on its website the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, which exceeded all expectations, since thousands of galaxies in the Universe and a myriad of gravitational lenses resulting from the deformation of space-time can be observed.

Taking into account the photographs taken by the James Webb space telescope that came to light on July 12, 2022, it is not so difficult to believe that Tyson’s comments about life on other planets are true, since we can see the different galaxies that exist in the universe and it is extremely difficult not to believe that life exists in each one of them.

