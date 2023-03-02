Galaxies Found by the James Webb Space Telescope Turn Cosmology Upside Down

A group of relatively new galaxies was recently found by the James Webb Space Telescope; their existence poses a paradigm shift in galaxy formation.

The James Webb Space Telescope has marked a watershed in deep space exploration: it has found a group of galaxies that turn the cosmological model upside down. Astrophysicists at the University of Melbourne have just published new research that is causing a lot of noise, as it shows that massive, well-formed galaxies have been found in a very early Universe.

According to the redshift, which is the infrared light captured by telescopes and which indicates how distant objects are, it is known that galaxies could have existed 12 billion years ago. Following the Big Bang theory and the most recent calculations, the Universe has an approximate age of between 13,761 and 13,853 million years, which means that the galaxies found would have appeared when the cosmos was less than a billion years old.

The findings contradict the current understanding in the cosmology of how the first galaxies could have formed. Added to this, the objects seem to reach a size of up to 100 billion times the mass of our Sun, an extension and mass much greater than what it is believed that the first-born galaxies could have grown.

According to cosmology, such a short period would not have been enough for gravity to shape the clump of stellar objects into galaxies as vast as those found by the James Webb Space Telescope. It is not known how these objects grew to such a mature state in such a short time, so cosmology would be redefined to understand the formation of the youngest galaxies.

[Photo: JWST]

Galaxies or supermassive black holes?

The objects were found by the infrared camera on the James Webb Space Telescope, which has opened up a completely different picture of deep space. But even though the data suggests they are galaxies, the researchers have been checking their conclusions for errors.

If it is confirmed that they are galaxies, the cosmological model would have to be restructured, and astrophysicists would have to look for new ways to understand the evolution of the cosmos. In short, the history of the Universe would have to be reinterpreted with new proposals.

There is one more possibility: they may not be old galaxies, but rather a type of supermassive hole never detected before. However, even if this last possibility were confirmed, the amount of mass that is concentrated in them would be difficult to explain in such a primeval Universe.

Story published in Spanish by Alejandra Martínez in Ecoosfera

