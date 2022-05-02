3 6 9, the code Nikola Tesla believed to be the key to creation

The Serbian inventor believed these three numbers had the key to understanding the Universe.

Nikola Tesla is perhaps the most enigmatic inventor who ever lived. With his great intellect, he was able to decipher secrets of the natural forces that allowed him to create inventions out of series, but electromagnetic energy was not the only energy that Tesla studied to death, numbers were also for him an important part of the very configuration of reality.

Many quote the phrase “If you knew the magnificence of the numbers 3, 6 and 9, you would have the key to the Universe”, to him; a simple statement but one that holds great mysteries. And perhaps Tesla understood better how mathematics are the very representation of reality since surprising properties have been found in these three numbers, so much so that they have been called the ‘code of creation’, the one that embeds reality and turns it into something tangible.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nikola himself lived an organizational form attached to the triad of numbers. He always carried out his activities in orders and series of three, perhaps out of mere obsession or because he truly understood the power of numbers, the truth is that mathematicians have discovered quasi-magical properties hidden behind the numbers 3, 6, and 9.

The omnipresence of 9

Especially number 9 seems to be omnipresent as if existence itself had this number embedded in its code. The circle is the best place to start breaking down the magic; every circle regardless of its size is measured in the same number of degrees. And what are those degrees? Well, the already known 360 degrees and the first thing that jumps out, at first sight, is that it includes the numbers 3 and 6. But besides that, it keeps more secrets such as that it is divisible by 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12... and that it is close to the 365 days of the current calendar, although not all ancient calendars were measured under these days, many of them are close to the 360 days, being this a kind of cosmic circle.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

From here the coincidences that seem rather causal, begin to emerge in spurts. The calendar is subdivided into 12 months with approximately 30 days each and if you are an astronomy lover, you will know that the sky is divided into 12 zodiacal constellations that occupy approximately 30º each one, an approximate a month and which gives us a total of 360º of the ecliptic.

But this is only the beginning because no matter how many time units we reduce, the sum of the digits will always be 9:

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

A day has 1,440 minutes that add up to 9 (1+4+4=9). A day has 86,400 seconds which added together give 9 digits (8+6+4=18; 1+8=9). Want more proof? A week has 10,800 minutes where again the 9 appears and even the year that has 525,600 seconds gives us as a result 9 in the addition of all its digits.

On the other hand, if we move to the field of numbers, we can observe that if a 9 is added to any digit, the sum of the digits of the resulting number will always be equal to the initial number. For example:

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

1+9=10 (1+0=1); 2+9=11 (1+1=2); 3+9=12 (1+2=3) and so on.

And with the addition of digits, we can also reach other wonders; if we add all the numbers from 1 to 9 and perform the same process of addition of digits, the result will be the same: 9.

1+2+3+4+5+6+7+8+9=45 (4+5=9).

Multiples of 9 are also involved in this wonder; any factor multiplied by 9 will give us as a product a number whose sum of digits will be equal to 9.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

9x1=9; 9x2=18 (1+8=9); 9x3=27 (2+7=9); 9x4=36(3+6=9)....

But if we go back to the circle and its 360º we will also get many more revelations.

Suppose you already noticed that the sum of the digits of 360º results in 9, but what about other angles? Half of 360º is 180º which added together gives us 9 (1+8+0=9). In turn, if we divide the circle into four equal parts we get 90º and of course, here the 9 is already evident, but the same happens with an eighth of a circle that gives us 45º (4+5=9).

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It seems that the 9 is omnipresent both in the totality and in the emptiness of reality itself, a fact that perhaps we have not been able to understand but that cannot be denied that it exists.

Story originally published in Ecoosfera

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte