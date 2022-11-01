November 2022′s astronomical calendar: The last total lunar eclipse

It’s well known that the last months of the year line up the best astronomical events!

The November 2022 astronomical calendar confirms that the best time to look at the sky is the last quarter of the year. The last months of the year line up the best astronomical events such as meteor showers and amazing events to watch in the sky, but November will raise expectations even higher as it will see the last eclipse of the year.

The second eclipse season of the year began last October 25 with a partial solar eclipse that could be seen in much of the northeastern part of the world. But the good news is that a second total lunar eclipse awaits us this month and will be visible in North America. Keep a close eye on the astronomical events of the November 2022 calendar.

Taurids Star Shower

Between November 4 and 5, just after midnight will be the best viewing of the Taurids. The hourly zenith rate of the Taurids is 5 to 10 meteors per hour, depending on dark conditions and weather visibility. The Moon will impede viewing the astronomical phenomenon as it will be illuminated in a large percentage and will block the visibility of the meteors.

They get their name from the constellation Taurus, which is the radiant of the meteor shower, which means that the shooting stars will appear to be released from this constellation.

Total Lunar Eclipse

On November 8, we will have the penultimate full moon of the year, called the Beaver Moon. But this year will be special since we will be able to observe the last eclipse of the season, which will occur when the Earth interposes itself between the Sun and the Moon. It will be at approximately 9:09 Central Mexico time when the Moon begins to meet the shadows.

It will be a total eclipse, so the Earth’s natural satellite will be completely in the shadows, before recovering its brightness just at dawn. It will be visible in eastern Russia, Japan, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and parts of western, central, and northern America.

Uranus in opposition

The gas giant will approach the Earth, revealing its face fully illuminated by the Sun. It will be visible on the horizon on November 9 once darkness falls and will be visible throughout the night. Because of the extreme distance between Uranus and Earth, astronomical observation will be limited, except for the most powerful telescopes.

Leonid Star Shower

The Leonids are a small meteor shower, with only 15 meteors per hour between the night of November 17 and the early morning of November 18. However, the meteor shower is characterized by a cyclonic peak approximately every 33 years where hundreds of meteors per hour can be seen, the last such peak occurring in 2001.

A major peak is likely to occur in 2022, depending on the visibility and timing of the Earth’s crossing through the debris left behind by comet Tempel-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1865.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

