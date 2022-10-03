Elon Musk presents his Optimus robot (and this time it wasn’t a person in disguise)

This was the first time the prototype was tested without restraints or wires.

Elon Musk is well known for his extravagant projects that span all areas of technology. He has been heavily criticized for flooding Earth’s orbit with thousands of satellites from his company Starlink, which have created problems for astronomers’ visibility into space. But this time, he has unveiled his first Tesla Optimus humanoid robot prototype, which he claims is the “fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it.”

Musk revealed two humanoid prototypes

A year has passed since Elon Musk announced the development of a humanoid robot that will eliminate “dangerous and boring jobs.” At the time, the announcement of the project was met with great ridicule, as the Tesla CEO could only present a person in a robot costume.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

More than a year later, the project has materialized, and this time two robot prototypes were presented at Tesla’s AI Day. The first one goes by the name of Bumble C, the same one that walked out on stage on its own feet and waved its hand in an automaton-like fashion to greet the audience. Tesla engineers said this was the first time the prototype was tested without restraints or wires, so making it onto the stage on its own feet was considered a success.

Musk himself said that Bumble C employs third-party actuators that are available externally from retailers and are not unique to his company. This is in deference to the final prototype that will use specialized actuators specially designed by Tesla.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Although Bumble C is armed with external actuators, its movements are still slow and articulated, unlike other robots that are capable of walking on winding terrain. But Musk said in this regard that this is the result of six months of work, unlike other robots that have taken up to decades to achieve their agility.

He also pointed out that the main difference with other impressive humanoid robots “is that those other robots don’t have brains and can’t be mass-produced. This is a production robot,” he said.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The second prototype, named Tesla Optimus Unit 1, is closer to the production version with a new casing and the Giga Texas logo as a buckle. However, it faced a major technical problem and could not get on stage on its own feet, instead it had to be moved by four engineers to place it on stage. The only movement he made was the swinging of one hand to wave to the audience until he stopped moving and remained static.

Tesla technology

SpaceX’s CEO expects the Tesla Optimus to reach high-volume production at low cost within three-five years. He also estimated that the humanoid, of which millions of units could be produced, will cost less than $20,000.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Elon Musk’s humanoid robot uses the same computer as Tesla’s cars, which are specialized in artificial intelligence neural networks. Once the technology is fully completed, the robots will be tested in Tesla’s assembly plants as cargo robots before being released to the market. They will supposedly be capable of carrying up to 9 kilograms, as well as using tools and handling small parts with high precision.

At the end of the presentation, Elon Musk said that “the economy could become infinite, a future of abundance, no poverty. You could have whatever you wanted in terms of products and services, a fundamental transformation of civilization as we know it.” However, in the first instance, the technology has yet to be fully developed and also implies a review of the laws of coexistence of artificial intelligence technology with great power in the daily lives of humans.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

Podría interesarte