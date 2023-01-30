The Pacific Ocean Turned Pink, and This Is What Scientists Had to Say

A deep pink hue in the ocean surprised visitors to La Jolla in California.

The blue color of the ocean has always been a constant in human life. There’s no way to imagine the water in any other color, is there? Well, recently, a part of the Pacific Ocean turned pink, and it’s all thanks to a study being conducted on a beach in San Diego.

A deep pink surprised visitors to La Jolla in California after various shades of pink demonstrated how the interaction between freshwater and dense seawater works. Not only was a large pink landscape revealed in the Pacific, which was perfect for taking pictures, but also a change occurred in marine life. But then, what exactly did the scientists do?

[Photo: Alex Simpson]

The Pacific Ocean Turned Pink

According to Scripps coastal oceanographer and study author Sarah Giddings, this is an experiment called “plumes in nearshore conditions” or just “PiNC.” Its main goal is to examine the interaction between small amounts of freshwater and saltwater in the ocean.

By placing this eco-friendly dye on the San Diego beach, experts will be able to define through sensors in the sand, dye tracking, and a special device to measure fluorescence, how the two types of water react, as well as how pollutants and other sediments in the freshwater behave. The experiment will have three phases of dye release, one on January 20, one during the remainder of the same month, and one in February 2023.

A detail to watch out for is the “Red Tide”

Although the dye is completely harmless to both humans and marine life, when the pink tones turn reddish then it is best to stay away. This is not specifically because of the experiment, but because of another phenomenon caused by nature itself.

The famous Red Tide is algae bloom that can harm the lives of fish as well as people and pets. This type of harmful algae bloom has different causes, among them is the increase in temperatures. For beachgoers, it is best to leave when the sea shades tend to be more reddish, and although this experiment has nothing to do with the Red Tide, swimmers shouldn’t enter the water if they do not feel safe.

In essence, the Pacific Ocean that we see pink is in favor of science and in favor of discovering much more of the workings of one of the least explored ecosystems on the planet. It is incredible that even though the sea makes up the majority of the planet, it is still a completely unknown area to mankind.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

