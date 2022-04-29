Will the solar eclipse of April be visible in your city? Here’s all you need to know

Here are all the details of how, when, and in what form the April 30′s partial eclipse can be seen.

After the transit of a shower of stars across the celestial vault, the astronomical calendar for the month of April will close with a flourish with one of the most awaited cosmic events of the year, a partial solar eclipse that will be visible in some parts of the world. Here are all the details of how, when, and in what form the horns of fire that the Sun and the Moon will form in the sky can be seen.

When will the solar eclipse be?

Whenever a solar or lunar eclipse occurs, excitement invades all those who love the cosmos and astronomical observation, because they are extremely interesting phenomena. On April 30, 2022, there will be the first partial solar eclipse of a series of two that will occur during this year.

It will last approximately one and a half hours from the beginning of the Sun’s occultation until the end of the cosmic spectacle. However, the maximum activity will occur in only fifteen minutes, which will be the most relevant in the countries within the field of view of the phenomenon.

How and where to see the solar eclipse?

Unlike meteor showers and other astronomical events that are visible all over the world, eclipses have the peculiarity of a limited vision. Due to the position of the Earth on its diurnal side, very few regions have the privilege of being able to observe first hand these beautiful phenomena, although this does not mean that you cannot observe them because there are always other alternatives.

According to NASA, on April 30, 2022, a solar eclipse will be visible over most of the southeastern Pacific Ocean and southern South America. The countries that will be able to view it firsthand will be:

Durazno, Uruguay

Punta Arenas, Chile

Montevideo, Uruguay

Rio Gallegos, Santa Cruz, Argentina

Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Asuncion, Paraguay

Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Santiago, Chile

Mendoza, Mendoza, Argentina

Salta, Salta, Argentina

Antofagasta, Chile

Sucre, Bolivia

La Paz, Bolivia

Stanley, Falkland Islands

Carlini Base, Antarctica

Palmer Station, Antarctica

Rothera Research Station, Antarctica

When it comes to solar eclipses, care must be taken to observe them safely, since it must be remembered that under no circumstances can they be admired directly without protection. Follow the necessary recommendations to watch it safely with this guide to observe a solar eclipse.

Argentina and Uruguay

The solar eclipse will have a 53% coverage from these regions of America. The peak time for Argentina will be between 17:42 and 18:09 Buenos Aires time.

While in Montevideo, the activity will begin at 17:44 and will culminate with sunset at 18:00, Uruguayan time.

Chile

Chile will also be part of the field of visibility of the phenomenon, but will only be able to see an 18% occultation of the solar surface.

The maximum activity of the eclipse will be seen at 17:36 local time and will culminate at 18:03 with the occultation of the Sun.

Live transmission of the solar eclipse

For the rest of the countries that are not part of the field of visibility of the solar eclipse, there is another option to admire the beauty of the horns of fire that will result from the interposition of the Moon between the Earth and the Sun. Thanks to specialized channels such as Gyaan ki gareebi based in India, which is dedicated to live-streaming of full moons, rocket launches, and other important astronomical events, the rest of the countries have the opportunity to admire the partial solar eclipse live and in real-time.

Follow the live broadcast of the April partial solar eclipse in the window below. The eclipse will begin at 11:45 Pacific time and will culminate at 15:37. But the red horns of fire, where it will look like the Moon has taken a bite out of the Sun, will be visible at 13:41 PT.

If you are a passionate cosmonaut and want to know the dates of the upcoming astronomical events that the Universe has in store for us, we have prepared the astronomical calendar for 2022, where you can find all the information you need to enjoy the cosmic events throughout the year.

Text courtesy of Ecoosfera

