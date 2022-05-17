The first public hearing in years about UFOs turned out to deliver no answer regarding alien contact

During the first Public Hearing in more than 50 years, the U.S. government tried to avoid the subject for National Security reasons.

This Tuesday, the United States Congress held its first Public Hearing in more than 50 years on the U.F.O phenomenon and the possibility of an extraterrestrial encounter. However, one of the most awaited days by millions of people worldwide ended up being a great disappointment. Arguing National Security issues, the U.S. government has kept secret (again) any information regarding contact with beings from another planet. Despite this, the authorities admitted that they do have records of encounters with Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (U.A.P).

“We know that members of our Army have encountered aerial phenomena that cannot be identified. As UFOs pose a flight threat to our pilots and a safety threat to our drones, we are committed to determining their origin. We understand that there is a cultural stigma surrounding UFOs and our goal is to eliminate it with a clear method of reporting,” was the message from Ronald Moultrie, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security within the administration headed by Joe Biden.

We cannot talk about UFOs and extraterrestrials.

The last Public Hearing on UFOs and extraterrestrials in the United States was held in the 60s; therefore, the testimonies of two Pentagon experts had generated enormous expectations worldwide during the last weeks. In spite of this, the reality is that the “public” part of the hearing can be qualified as a disappointment for lovers of the UFO and extraterrestrial phenomena. Although a “private” session was also held on Capitol Hill, the information obtained by the legislators there should be kept confidential.

The Public Hearing was requested after a Pentagon report in June 2021 revealed that several Navy pilots had reported 144 UFO sightings since 2004 (18 of them with strangely unusual flight behavior). Considering that authorities pointed out that most were merely “physical objects,” Capitol Hill demanded answers about the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). “Do you have details of individual encounters with extraterrestrials and are you considering making that information public?”, questioned legislator Andre Carson.

“Our National Security guidance requires us to protect our sources of information and our methods. We must protect any information and any knowledge that an adversary (another country) can use as an advantage against us. That’s a very important thing in the balance between transparency and our war advantage because it’s important to remember that the Army prepares on this issue as if it’s going to fight. I can only commit to giving that information when it does not include sources and methods. I will only give that information when it does not pose a threat to our National Security. Only then would I declassify it,” were the words of Scott Bray, Director of Naval Intelligence in the United States.

Have extraterrestrial objects been found on our planet?

The legislators also questioned whether the Army or the Navy had found extraterrestrial objects or objects that could not be explained as of human origin.

“The example we still can’t resolve is the Nimitz incident in 2004. We have information that simply does not allow us to conclude what the pilot saw when he had that encounter with an unidentified flying object. I want to clarify that the fact that we cannot conclude what it was does not mean that we are dealing with something easy or difficult to explain. We just don’t know what it was. I can’t point to an object that was definitely extraterrestrial or not man-made. There are only several examples that have been inconclusive,” Bray admitted.

