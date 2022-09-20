Strange lights were captured coming from a glacier in Argentina (video)

In the middle of the Perito Moreno glacier appeared mysterious lights that seemed to come from nowhere.

The Perito Moreno Glacier is one of the most famous glaciers in Los Glaciares National Park in the Patagonian steppe, Argentina. It is perhaps the largest glacier in the region which holds a great beauty for which, year after year, millions of visitors travel south to admire it. But it has become relevant in recent days not precisely because of its admirable beauty, but because a group of photographers has captured some strange lights coming from the glacier, and there is simply no explanation for the event.

Mysterious lights inside the glacier

Rodrigo Terrén is a photographer who specializes in nocturnal icy landscapes. One of his latest projects is precisely photographing glaciers in Argentina for a documentary. It was in this way that he and his team of colleagues, composed of two other photographers and a guide, obtained a special permit to enter Los Glaciares National Park at night.

Normally, the entrance to the park is allowed only during the day, but Terrén’s case is special because his work is to promote the care of the glaciers. While they were carrying out a night photographic session that seeks to make visible how the climate crisis has greatly affected the glacier regions, they suddenly came across something unexpected.

Both, Terrén and his three companions saw something completely unforeseen; in the middle of the Perito Moreno glacier appeared mysterious lights that seemed to come from nowhere. According to the testimony of the photographer, who is an expert in photographing glaciers at night, the lights that illuminated the surface of the glacier could not have come from the sky.

In addition, he also explained that there are no human settlements in the surrounding regions, so they could not be the reflection of any light source from nearby civilizations either.

[Photo: Rodrigo Terrén]

The strange lights that can be seen in the already amazing color of the glacier further ignited the turquoise hue. It’s almost like admiring precious gems illuminated completely by a strange unknown light. Terrén explains on his Instagram account, that the lights came on continuously and unceasingly, for at least 2 minutes, and were completely visible without any difficulty.

After this lapse of time, the illumination finally ceased, but not without leaving endless questions for its observers. And although many theories have arisen as a result of the sighting, to date there is no logical explanation for the mysterious glacier lights.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

