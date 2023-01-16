What Is Pink Noise, and What Is It Used For?

This is everything you need to know about the sleep-aiding pink noise.

What is pink noise? No, it is not a hype rock band, but it is a quite peculiar sound that, according to several studies, has great benefits such as relaxation; it’s often confused with white noise.

Let’s do an exercise. Before we tell you what this is all about, play a couple of minutes of the following video, close your eyes and focus on your sensations.

Did you do it? What did it cause? Did it relax you? Okay, now let’s get to the theoretical part that the experts say.

What Is Pink Noise?

Unlike white noise, in pink noise - which has nothing to do with the color that bears its name - low sound frequencies are higher, while high frequencies are lower. In white noise, there are everyday objects that can help relaxation, such as the sound of a dryer or an air conditioner which, although some people find annoying, others find useful to help them sleep.

That is the case of pink noise, which also helps to maintain a deep and very relaxing sleep, but through lighter sounds such as rain or the sound of wind or waves, as well as those of low and hard frequencies. According to a study in Frontiersin, in which pink noise pulses were emitted, when the rising state of the slow wave was predicted, candidates improved sleep-dependent memory retention.

Why Is It Called Pink Noise?

According to the acoustics company Allpe, pink noise is so-called because of an analogy with light. White light contains all colors and red light is dominated by low frequencies. When the two merge, a pink color is generated. In sound, pink noise is that with less treble or high frequencies.

Characteristics of Pink Noise

They usually decrease in power as their frequency increases.

It is within the sound field that humans can hear (pets, especially dogs, can hear very low frequencies).

It has audible frequencies between 20 and 20 thousand Hz.

Benefits of Pink Noise

Conciliates sleep faster.

Improves concentration and productivity.

Promotes relaxation.

When masking or isolating sounds that for some people are somewhat annoying, the frequencies used by pink noise promote the level of concentration and thus the quality of life. It should be noted that it is important to see a specialist before starting to use this method.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

