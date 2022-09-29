Meet the picturesque and curious (and adorable) “popcorn” insect

The delicate, fluffy white popcorn insect inhabits the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador.

Perhaps among the most exotic and bizarre forms, we can find in the world are insects. Sometimes we find among their ranks picturesque life forms, so diverse that there is even an insect that resembles a walking popcorn. To date, we have discovered about 900,000 types of insects, although there are certainly some others that we do not yet know about.

Their variety is so wide, that they represent 80% of all known animal species in the world; so, they surely keep among their ranks the most exotic specimens. Large, small, with ineffable colors, those that go unnoticed because of their size, but some seem to come from another world or from... the kitchen?

[Photo: Andreas Kay]

Biologist and photographer Andreas Kay dedicated his life to documenting the fascinating world of insects. Caterpillars, beetles, arachnids, Kay captured all kinds of creatures, but among them all, he came across one that won his surprise and affection; the Planthopper Nymphs that to human eyes would look more like a daintily walking popcorn.

The Planthopper Nymphs walk with the gracefulness of popcorn

The delicate, fluffy white nymph inhabits the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador and gets its name from its habitual behavior of hopping gracefully from one plant to another. And although tiny, Planthopper Nymphs occupy a special place in the region’s ecosystem, secreting protective fats on leaves to shield them from solar radiation.

[Photo: Andreas Kay]

Its cloudy or popcorn-like appearance makes this insect one of the strangest but most beautiful insects ever captured on video. It obtains this peculiar visual composition through waxy filaments that cover it for protection from potential predators.

Kay managed to capture the picturesque gait of the Planthopper Nymphs that resembles a popcorn popper with tiny legs running along the biologist’s finger. Amaze yourself and watch the video captured by Andreas.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

Cover photo by David Weiller

