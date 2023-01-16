Regenerative Gardening: What Is It and Why Is It Good for the Planet?

Regenerative gardening is known as a conscious practice of waste and emissions.

When it comes to taking care of our garden not all options are equal, because some practices can be more harmful than others, both for the soil of our garden and for the environment. This is why it is best to implement sustainable methods, which will be more beneficial to all. Thus, this is how regenerative gardening is born with different forms of application, which (in addition to bringing benefits to your garden) will also contribute to the fight against the climate crisis by reducing emissions.

Regenerative Gardening and Its Advantages

Regenerative gardening is known as a conscious practice of waste and emissions. Its main function is to nourish the soil naturally instead of depleting it with unsustainable techniques, which makes it an action with many advantages not only talking about our botanical space but also for the environment.

Over the years, humans have been degrading the Earth, and in that sense, regenerative gardening aims to correct harmful practices for the planet through integrated land management, maximizing the natural photosynthesis of plants to obtain carbon and protect the soil, boosting biodiversity and thus obtaining healthy plants.

According to the NRDC Organization, regenerative gardening can improve soil health, fertility, and biodiversity. In fact, people who have already implemented it have observed increased yields and healthier plants, as well as thriving microbial communities in the soil and an increase in birds and bees in the gardens. Water quality also improves after you start regenerative gardening, so avoid the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides to eliminate water pollution and thus have a healthier soil that retains water better and is more resistant to floods or droughts.

Regenerative gardening has become the step that was needed for climate adoption. Knowing about it will lead us on the right path for an improvement of our environment, as sustainable farming methods are essential for climate resilience.

How to Carry Out Regenerative Gardening?

Using Compost

Compost is made up of nutrient-rich organic materials, providing the necessary nourishment to soil microbes and consequently creating healthier soils and crops. The soil will retain water better and the risks will be less; the need for the use of fertilizers or other synthetic chemicals will be reduced. Composting at home is very easy, and in addition to having a positive impact on the garden, it will also reduce emissions by recycling organic waste.

Crop Rotation

This consists of growing a different type of plant in the same area each season. For example, if you grow tomatoes one season, the next season you could place a different crop in this same location. This protects the garden against nutrient loss and weeds, as growing the same plants season after season leads to pest resistance and can damage the soil.

Cover Crops

These are planted off-season to protect the soil from harmful elements, planting cover crops can reduce erosion and agricultural runoff, as well as allow for the restoration of soil ecosystems.

Why We Should Practice Regenerative Gardening?

A regenerative garden is a healthy natural system designed to meet our needs, making plants, soil, and water work integrally in our gardens or crops, providing not only what they need but also what they need to thrive.

Let’s remember that the health of our gardens is connected to the health of the edible crops we are growing in them, so it is related in turn to our health. If the soil degrades and lacks nutrients, these nutrients will also be unavailable to us. In other words, it is a good option to practice regenerative gardening to obtain healthy soils, which equals healthy ecosystems that translate into healthy people.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

