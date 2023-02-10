A Russian Satellite Disintegrated in Orbit and Its Debris Is Flying Aimlessly

Russian Satellite Cosmos 2499 disintegrated leaving debris flying amok.

A huge wave of debris was created after a Russian satellite completely disintegrated. According to the U.S. Space Force’s 18th Defense Squadron (SDS), the satellite created a wave of at least 85 pieces of junk sailing aimlessly through space.

The Russian satellite was identified as Cosmos 2499, a creation that appeared to have no exact purpose. This was launched from a vehicle of the same origin known as Rockot, along with three other Rodnik-S satellites, which were used for communication purposes in 2014.

What the U.S. discovered at the time was that this satellite appeared to be simply space junk until it began to move unusually. Experts identified Cosmos 2499 as using motorized maneuvers to approach other orbiting objects such as rockets, which raised suspicions about its true use.

However, shortly afterward, Russia assured that the satellite only served peaceful purposes and had completed its mission in 2014. Nevertheless, Cosmos 2499 continued to perform various maneuvers toward other spacecraft until its sudden disintegration.

#18SDS has confirmed the breakup of COSMOS 2499 (#39765, 2014-028E) - occurred Jan 4, 2023 at appx 0357 UTC. Tracking 85 associated pieces at est 1169 km altitude - analysis ongoing. #spacedebris #space @SpaceTrackOrg @US_SpaceCom @ussfspoc — 18th Space Defense Squadron (@18thSDS) February 7, 2023

Debris from the Russian Satellite Lost in Space

After breaking into pieces, the U.S. Space Force said it is in the process of tracking down the 85 pieces released by the satellite. They also assured that the official breakup of the object occurred on January 4, 2023, and the reason is still unknown.

For now, experts are working on the location of the debris to rule out any danger to other orbiting objects and the Earth. The debris from Cosmos 2499 is expected to take several decades to leave orbit and then burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

