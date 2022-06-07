European users will have a single and universal USB type-c charger, says new law

The new regulation will apply to a range of small and medium-sized portable electronics.

Gone are the days when you had to dive into a pile of cables and chargers to find one that fits your cellphone, at least in Europe. The regulators of the European Union have reached an agreement to establish a single universal USB-C type charger for cellphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices.

Starting the fall of 2024, electronic devices must have the same charger as a way to allow consumers to buy new gadgets without having to purchase an additional charger and thus avoid accumulating 11,000 tons a year of electronic waste, according to European Commission estimates.

The new regulation will apply to a range of small and medium-sized portable electronics, like:

mobile phones

tablets

e-readers

headphones and headsets

handheld videogame consoles

portable speakers

This means all have to have the same USB Type-C port, regardless of its manufacturer.

For the time being, the single charger will not be compatible with laptops, smart watches, or devices that measure physical activity, for technical reasons such as their size.

This agreement also lets customers choose whether or not they want a charging cable with their new device. In such a way, the law is an effort to reduce electronic waste and make consumers’ lives easier.

The pact - which still has to be formally approved by the EU Council and the European Parliament - also harmonizes the speed of fast charging, regardless of the device in question.

Apple is not happy at all

According to the BBC, when Apple executives first knew about the UE plans to have a single charger, they show discontent arguing that it could limit innovation.

The Californian company argued against the proposal when it was first introduced, in September 2021. “Strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world”.

With information from EFE Agency

