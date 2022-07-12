Does a soul mate exist? What does science has to say about it?

Finding our soul mate is something that many of us have dreamed of at some point in our lives.

If the human being is composed of something, it is an infinite belief in possibilities. Whether philosophical or scientific, humans have sought to explain, through different theories and processes, the reason for our existence, consciousness, the soul, and much more.

Science, on the one hand, has sought rational and logical explanations for everything that composes and surrounds us, including the universe itself. However, philosophy, on the other hand, has explored beyond the rational and developed extensive thoughts on what makes us human in every sense.

For centuries these two fields have been a constant challenge, but one thing is certain; without one, the other would not be possible. This is how it is once again confirmed that the human being is full of possibilities, theories, philosophies, and experiments. One of the most controversial has been the existence of a soul mate.

The origin of the soul mate concept

It was the Greek philosopher Plato who first explained the most essential meaning of “soul mate” at the Symposium in 385 BC. According to his scriptures, humans were once two-faced, four-armed, and four-legged beings. However, when Zeus decided to punish humans for their pride, he split them all in half. Each would then be destined to wander the Earth in search of his other half.

In other cultures, such as Hinduism, it is believed that each person has a karmic connection with a particular soul. The couple is even referred to as ‘bashert,’ which means ‘destiny.’ But it was exactly in 1822, that the term “soul mate” was first used in a letter by the poet Samuel Taylor.

For science it has worked differently, perhaps there are no stories about Greek gods or karmic energy, but there are stories about time. According to the law of time splitting, we would all have a quantum twin.

This is a theory created by Jean Pierre Garnier and scientifically proves that human beings live between real and quantum time. In this case, it would be like our double and not necessarily another half, but it is a theory that is close to the idea of ‘soul mate.’

A more spiritual approach

Exploring this intriguing answer, Sadhguru (a yogi from India) guides us through a better understanding of the idea of a “soul mate.” Quickly and without breaking a sweat, he assures us that there is no right or ideal person on the planet waiting to make us happy.

Rather, we are all right. The problem is the expectation of finding happiness in someone else. Or believing that there is someone more perfect than us to bring us happiness. That unattainable ideal is what disappoints.

For Sadhguru it is about becoming wonderful oneself, working on the solution for oneself. The one who loves himself will not “find his soul mate,” but will choose with whom to share his life; from there, the experience changes completely. Therefore, we will have to cultivate love in ourselves and then extend other ways.

Story originally published in Ecoosfera.

