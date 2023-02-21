A Part of the Sun Broke off Forming a Strange Vortex

A piece of the Sun broke off and was ejected into the solar atmosphere. An exact explanation for why it happened and the consequences of this event are still unknown.

Without the Sun, the Solar System would simply cease to function; the Earth would collapse, and all life with it. While we know that everything in the universe has a beginning and an end, the particular case of the Sun, as the extraordinary star that it is, is constantly changing, and one day it will die. However, we did not expect it to break.

Yes, the Sun broke. Although this is not spectacularly unexpected, as the star has increased its activity in recent years, creating several flares and sunspots. Nevertheless, it is also not common to see vortices forming on the Sun. But if the Sun broke, what does that mean for humanity?

The Sun Broke, but What Will Happen Next?

First, scientists explained that this break translates to the material of a plasma filament that sprouted from the great star, detached, creating a vortex or whirlpool over the solar north pole.

For now, there is really nothing to be alarmed about. It is very common for the Sun to experience cycles of increasing activity, which occur approximately every 11 years. It can go from being completely calm to creating tidal waves of flares throughout its structure and even forming strange events.

Deciphering the Major Star

For example, during the solar maximum, the star usually presents fluctuations in the magnetic field. There are times when the Sun’s magnetic poles weaken and can even change position.

At the moment, the Sun is going through the peak of its solar maximum, and it is expected that there will be a reversal of the poles, but it is not known exactly when or how it will happen. It is expected that in July 2025, when the poles change, all this activity would have an explanation for experts.

Yes, an amazing vortex motion in Sun's north polar region. This animation is made of combined AIA 171 Å + 304 Å images, showing the dynamic cool material in the background corona. https://t.co/OApfBUL9qf pic.twitter.com/ID4TYIw23p — Halo CME (@halocme) February 3, 2023

However, not even a solar maximum could explain certain behavior. Each cycle in the Sun is different, some are stronger, and others calmer. Predictions are sometimes inaccurate, and the great star ends up being unpredictable and surprising us.

In fact, the rupture that occurred in the Sun surprised experts. According to solar physicist Scott McIntosh of the National Center for Atmospheric Research in the United States, a vortex of this type had never been seen before.

A piece of the Sun broke off, literally, and was ejected into the solar atmosphere. An exact explanation for why it happened and the consequences of this event are still unknown, but scientists are already analyzing the data obtained from different solar observatories.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera.

