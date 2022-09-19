For the 3rd time in history, Mexico experiences a massive earthquake on September 19

The US Tsunami Warning System has already issued an alert warning for a probable Tsunami after this 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Mexico.

As an alarming coincidence that brings back bad memories, less than an hour after this year’s national earthquake drill that took place all over the country commemorating the deathly earthquakes of 1985 and 2017 on September 19, another tremor was registered in the country that merited the activation of the Seismic Alert. This brought back bitter memories of those fateful days and paused the lives of many citizens around the country.

At 1:05 p.m. of this Monday, September 19, the seismic alerts in Mexico were turned on again registering a telluric movement that made citizens leave their homes and offices. It was registered that the earthquake, with an epicenter in the state of Michoacán, had a 7.7 magnitude. Fortunately, it seems that this one hasn’t been as destructive as the two previous ones that coincidentally happened on the same day but in 1985 and 2017.

ACTUALIZACIÓN DE MAGNITUD: SISMO Magnitud 7.7 Loc 63 km al SUR de COALCOMAN, MICH 19/09/22 13:05:09 Lat 18.22 Lon -103.29 Pf 15 km pic.twitter.com/yzZrHtstpN — Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) September 19, 2022

However, due to the magnitude of the Richter scale, authorities in the US have issued an alarm warning of a probable tsunami. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, the waves in the region have changed drastically, and think that a possible tsunami could happen within a 300 km range from the epicenter near Coalcomán, Michoacán.

According to the PTWC, big waves above the regular tide could affect different countries, including Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Australia, Japan, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia, and Honduras.

Different states in Mexico have announced small material damages, and so far, only one death has been reported all over the country.

