This map lets you see how the place you live has changed over the last 750 millions of years

New York City has changed a lot in the last 750 million years. This maps shows you how.

Your house probably doesn’t look like it did 20 years ago, and much less as it looked 100 years ago. Well, imagine you can look at how the place you lived looked 750 million years ago, or how it looked when dinosaurs walked the Earth. That is possible thanks to this interactive map that is a true time machine.

Ancient Earth is an interactive map that encompasses nearly all of Earth’s extant land mass and goes back in time to see where it was located in times like the Pangea, for example. Of course, it ignores political boundaries because let’s be real, it is a very recent human invention compared to our planet’s history.

With it, you can search specific addresses or generalized regions such as countries and choose a date ranging from zero to 750 million years ago. If you don’t have a specific time period in mind, the map suggests certain periods such as the one when the first algae appeared or when the extinction of dinosaurs happened.

For example, if you look at New York City 750 million years ago, the map will take you to the Cryogenian Period when glaciers covered the entire planet and the first types of life started appearing, such as red and green algae.

But, if you change the period to the Pangea supercontinent, NYC’s location is totally different. 250 million years ago the earlier ancestors of birds, mammals, and dinosaurs still survive.

Another cool feature of the Ancient Earth map is that it enlists the nearby fossils found in the area.

The map was created by Ian Webster, engineer, and creator of the world’s largest digital dinosaur database, and C.R. Scotese, the Paleomap Project, a website designed to help you understand how tectonic plates have moved over the planet’s history.

