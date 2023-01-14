Two Black Holes Discovered on the Verge of Collision in a Nearby Galaxy

Scientists were able to observe two black holes near collision.

Scientists were studying two merging galaxies with the help of ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) when they discovered two supermassive black holes growing simultaneously near the center of the galaxy. These supermassive black holes are the closest to each other that has ever been observed at multiple wavelengths. In fact, this new research is thought to reveal that binary black holes, and the galaxy mergers that create them may be more frequent in the universe.

What Happens if Two Black Holes Collide?

When two black holes approach each other, both merge into a larger one, but the truth is that this story begins much earlier, with two stars orbiting each other, and by fulfilling the necessary conditions, the two stars will become black holes when their fuel is spent. Subsequently, the holes will stay in orbit and reduce their energy until they collide. With each turn they make, the black holes emit gravitational waves, and their orbit becomes smaller; so, the more they grow, the smaller the orbit will be.

When both black holes are so close to each other, their gravitational attraction begins to deform them, causing them to move closer together and eventually merge. After the merger, the new supermassive hole wobbles and oscillates a bit before settling down, this is known as the ringing phase.

The merger and the settling phase produce gravitational waves, which contain information about the merging black holes and also allow us to test whether we understand how space-time works in extreme circumstances.

Two Black Holes on the Verge of Collision

Thanks to the 1.3 mm high-sensitivity receivers of ALMA, an international observatory in Chile in conjunction with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO), scientists were able to observe active galactic merger nuclei, compact and luminous areas of galaxies caused by the accumulation of matter around central black holes, and found two black holes voraciously devouring the merger byproducts.

According to research published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, scientists were able to detect that the two supermassive black holes are 200 million and 125 million times the mass of the Sun just 500 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Cancer.

The surprising thing is that both black holes were eating the gas, dust, stars, and even other black holes surrounding them, side by side only 750 light-years away from each other, so they are expected to collide in the future.

“The simulations suggested that most of the population of binary black holes in nearby galaxies would be inactive, not two growing black holes,” said Michael Koss, lead author of the research. Likewise, Koss mentioned that the finding of these objects so close together in the nearby universe could pave the way for future studies.

“Our study has identified one of the closest black hole pairs in a galaxy merger, and since we know that galaxy mergers are much more common in the distant universe, these black hole binaries could also be much more common than previously thought,” he added.

Pairing the ALMA data with multi-wavelength observations from other powerful telescopes, such as Chandra, Hubble, ESO’s Very Large Telescope, and Keck, showed that each wavelength tells a different part of the story, while the ground-based optical images showed the entire merging galaxy.

“This fascinating discovery shows the power of ALMA and how multi-wavelength astronomy can generate important results that expand our understanding of the universe, including black holes, active galactic nuclei, and more,” said NSF National Radio Astronomy Observatory program director Joe Pesce. “I don’t think there’s really a limit to what we can learn.”

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

