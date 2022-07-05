Poodle moth, the fluffiest insect in nature

To think of moths as a scary version of butterflies is a big mistake.

Moths possess their own charm hidden in the amazing patterns of their wings. However, there’s one moth that takes the crown of the cutest of them all because of their fluffy bodies. These unique feature has earned them the name of poodle moth.

This beautiful moth is a clear example of how little we know about many unique insects in nature because, although biologists have devoted centuries to the study of living creatures, where all known species are stipulated, they have not yet managed to fully understand the biodiversity of the planet.

Just in 2009, while biologist Arthur Parker was on a field expedition in the Venezuelan Gran Sabana, he discovered a moth that had never been seen before. He described it as a poodle moth because of its fluffy and hairy appearance and its resemblance to a poodle. It was then recognized as a new species of insect of the order Lepidoptera.

Since then, this insect has generated curiosity among nature lovers, one of them, Dr. Klaus Shuker, who described it as “monstrously adorable” because of its bulging eyes and its strange brownish antennae that make it look like a creature out of a magical tale. Shuker also speculated that the poodle moth might be evolutionarily related to Diaphora mendica, another moth species that inhabit Europe, but this information has not been verified.

What does the poodle moth look like?

This species of lepidopteran has only been sighted in the Venezuelan Gran Sabana so far, although it is not known if its habitat extends to other regions of South America. The moth’s appearance is simply stunning, with a body completely covered in dense, curly white fur. Even its legs are hidden under its fluffy covering and the wings are no exception, although the fur in this region is shorter than on the rest of its body.

But in addition to its fluffy appearance, the poodle moth stands out for its large bulging eyes that give it a touch of tenderness to the human eye, and its pair of antennae of a brownish tone with almost golden reflections that resemble a pair of large eyelashes.

Not much is known about the poodle moth, so it is not known if it belongs to a species never seen before or if it is a variation of a known moth. Its origin is so mysterious that to this day it does not have a scientific name, the only thing that is known is that it is a lepidopteran of the group of species known as arthropods.

Story originally published in Ecoosfera

