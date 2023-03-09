WhatsApp Is Always Watching You: The Hidden Camera and Its Secret Function

WhatsApp’s new secret fucntion can help you save a few seconds of your valuable time.

Technology continues to advance and accumulates functions that we do not know exist. But it is not our fault; it is that we were born in a generation very different from the current one that, as our aunts say, already come with the integrated chip.

That’s why you should know that WhatsApp has a hidden camera, and no, we don’t mean the ones in prank programs, but a secret menu to make the function of sending photos and videos much faster. This can help you connect much faster with your family and friends, and also, make it much easier to share a special moment through your stories.

WhatsApp’s Hidden Camera

Like most apps, WhatsApp also has secret features that, when you discover them, either change your life or enrich you, such as the secret camera it hides, and you didn’t even know about. The messaging application has a contextual menu with a long tap on the app icon.

When you expand the options, you will see that it gives you the ‘Camera’ option, so you can open the function to share something with someone, avoiding the whole process of opening WhatsApp, selecting the contact, pressing the camera function, and sending it.

This hack works seamlessly with both Android and iOS, the only difference is that the menus may appear slightly different, although in both you are going to find the Camera function. The ‘Camera’ function on a long tap can help you send photos and videos to your contacts and also upload them to your statuses, as well as add stickers and/or text. If you frequently use the app, then this trick will be of great help to you.

If you have Android and you use WhatsApp cameras all the time, there is another more effective trick. From the same menu, you can drag and drop the camera access to turn it into an icon on the desktop, this will turn it into a shortcut; you can also add it to your widget panel. It may not be a trick that can change the world, but it will help you save a few seconds of your valuable time.

The Blue Letters on WhatsApp

The new WhatsApp update also allows you to write with colored letters. Yes, just like when we chatted on Messenger, and make it much more fun. This happened because Meta CEO Mark Zukerberg’s app found compatibility with another app that allows writing with blue letters.

Its name is Blue Words, and it does not ask for permission when installing it or accessing your contacts’ data, and it is free to use. To make use of it, you must first download it from your app store, and it will automatically complement WhatsApp. To start with its functionality, you must define the new keyboard as the official keyboard, and then you will have the option to color your text.

Story written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva

