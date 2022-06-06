What is the Montauk Project, the experiment in which ‘Stranger Things’ is inspired

This project done by the U.S Government is believed to experiment with time traveling and psychic power enhancements.

Time travel, mind powers, and government experimentation sound like conspiracy theories or the plot of a science fiction novel. And although we can name a few, the most recent fiction work that comes to our mind when talking of such events is Netflix’s show Stranger Things.

It turns out that for some, especially Preston Nichols and Peter Moon, these are not science fiction events, but real ones that they captured in their book The Montauk Project: Experiments in Time. The book’s narrative is supposedly centered on real events, which took place between the 1970s and the 1980s.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the early 1980s rumors began to circulate about secret experimentation by the U.S. government. Of course, none of the rumors proved conclusive and remained in history only as theories. But this changed when Preston Nichols published a book in 1992, in which he claimed to have recovered repressed memories of his own participation in a project called the Montauk Project. This revived the theories in the collective imagination and even more, people appeared with supposedly recovered memories to form an even more complete version of the facts.

Relationship with the Philadelphia Experiment

Montauk is not the start of these theories and is far from the 80s. Apparently, the narrative leading up to the 1983 incident as part of the Montauk Project that Nichols describes in his book has its beginnings in World War II. In 1943, at the height of the war, the U.S. Navy conducted an alleged experiment to electronically invisibilize a warship named the USS Eldrige. The objective was to conceal the vessel from enemy devices to safely transfer supplies. However, it was unintentionally moved to an unknown dimension. This event is known as the Philadelphia Experiment and appears to have a connection to Nichols.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to Nichols, the Montauk Project is an extension of this early approach to time and space travel. But children capable of using their minds with psychic powers were added to it. The author of the book describes his alleged time at Camp Hero, the Montauk Air Force Station on Long Island to investigate this type of occurrence. Specifically, in the 1970s he worked with other researchers on a device they called the Montauk Chair, which was a device that made use of electromagnetic fields based on Nikola Tesla’s experiments to amplify psychic powers.

The connection between the two dates

Apparently, the Philadelphia Experiment opened a wormhole that later connected other researchers who also participated in Montauk. Such is the case of Al Bielek, a participant in the events that occurred in 1943 and who claims to have traveled in time. Nichols’ memories coincide with Bielek’s, according to both of them, they worked together on Long Island in 1983 investigating the enhancement of psychic abilities, to crystallize time travel.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Of course, it must be remembered that all that is expressed in the pages of the book remains suspended in the reader’s doubt. It is up to each one to believe in it or not. So far there is no conclusive data that can be said to assure the veracity of the facts. However, there are more people involved in the case, who claim to have participated in Montauk.

Story originally published in Ecoosfera

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte