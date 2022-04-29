How does it feel to be eaten by a shark? A camera captured it all on video

The amazing video was captured when a tiger shark decided to take a taste of a wildlife photographer’s camera!

Zimy Da Kid is a wildlife photographer who doesn’t only finds inspiration for his art in nature, but also dedicates himself to the conservation of species. That is why he is constantly in direct contact with the most amazing creatures, and precisely in one of these encounters, something unusual happened. A shark took one of his cameras with its big mouth; but the most amazing thing is that the device lived to show in close-up, how it feels to be devoured by one of these creatures.

Da Kid was working on the filming of a documentary in the Maldives that portrays the underwater world. To do so, he placed cameras on the seabed to get a video of a circle of tiger sharks that were swimming nearby. But it seems that one of them was very curious about the device, so it moved directly toward the camera. The following moments of the short 27-second video show a wild and amazing experience that has rarely, if ever, been captured on video.

A trip inside a shark

The tiger shark swam straight towards the camera; perhaps its instinct told it that it was a tasty snack. Immediately the animal opened its big mouth and with great agility managed to insert the camera inside its snout. From here everything goes black, but immediately the light is restored, and a very short, but great, journey into the interior of a shark begins, which can be experienced in close-up.

The large sea creature spins the camera around a few times inside its snout in an attempt to swallow it. During these few seconds, one can appreciate the textures of the inner walls of its throat. Even the video is so clear that one gets to look through its gills and see how the internal tissue moves as the shark struggles to savor its snack. You could almost swear you’re in there, exploring the inside of the big shark. Fortunately for the shark, though, it realized in time that it wasn’t food and quickly spit the camera back out onto the sand, then swam away.

The video is so amazing and detailed that it generates a feeling of great emotion, especially if you are a lover of marine animals. If you look closely, it not only shows us the inside of its snout but also gives us an experience of great closeness with the tiger shark, an experience that is definitely not common. You can appreciate it from its huge eyes to its nostrils that are used to smell. That’s right! Sharks also have a very well-developed olfactory capacity!

Fortunately for everyone, the event did not happen, and the shark did not swallow the camera, leaving us with an amazing video. But it is a clear sign that we must be very responsible with everything that is introduced into the sea because any waste could end up stuck in the throat of an animal and the most serious cases, cause death.

Text courtesy of Ecoosfera

