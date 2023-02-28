Aramu Muru: The Enigmatic Gate of the Gods in Peru

In Peru, near Lake Titicaca, there is a stone formation that simulates a gigantic door. It is known as the Gate of the Gods, and legends say that it could be the cradle of the world.

The Inca cultural heritage is extremely extensive, with archaeological constructions that seem to have been created with sacred hands and traditions that still endure, but one of the great mysteries that has not been resolved is that of the so-called ‘Gate of the Gods’ or the ‘Aramu Muru’ portal that stands near Lake Titicaca.

On the slope of the Hayu Marca mountain, in Southern Peru, stands an immense stone construction that resembles a portal. Carved out of the stone forest, the Aramu Muru portal, as it is known among the residents, has amazed its visitors for years.

Nearby is also Lake Titicaca, the largest freshwater lake in all of South America and which formed an important part of the worldview of the Inca. During the last 4 thousand years, the region surrounding the Hayu Marca mountain and the lake itself has been inhabited by ancient traditional peoples such as the Inca civilization ruled by Pachacuti Inca Yupanqui, who believed that the lake was the cradle of the world, and also where the spirits returned after death.

The Aramu Muru portal is almost 22 miles from the city of Puno, south of Ilave in the province of Collao, and is considered a sacred portal within the Inca culture. The Gate of the Gods is just one of the many cultural legacies left by the complex historicity of the traditional Peruvian towns, which today continue to be the roots of the citizens, hence the importance of preserving the Inca heritage.

The Aramu Muru Portal

Anyone who observes the portal in photographs might think that it is a small monolith, but it is enough to see the comparison with a human to understand that it is an immense structure. Square in shape and 275 inches long on each side, the Aramu Muru portal is carved into a rock that is already peculiar due to its brown color. Bounded by stripes that appear to have been ordinarily carved into the massive rock, a massive gate is formed with a smaller indentation in the center in the shape of a rectangle.

It was found for the first time in 1996 by José Luis Delgado Mamani, a local tour guide who spotted the great gate in the stone forest that inhabits the Hayu Marca mountain. Since then, there has been much speculation about its origin and use; unfortunately, there are no formal studies that delve deeper into the secrets of the gate, but it is believed that it served as a center of pilgrimage and worship for the Incas, although archaeologists believe that it also may have had some astronomical use.

Regarding the name, an Inca legend persists among the residents that say that during the time of Spanish colonization, the Inca priest Aramu Muru took a solar disk that was kept in the Koricancha temple in Cusco; then, he traveled more than 280 miles that divide Cusco from Ilave to place the sacred key in the portal, and so he finally disappears, which is why it is believed that it could have been an interdimensional portal in the ancient traditional worldview.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

