10 Secret Beaches in Mexico that Aren’t Tourist Traps to Truly Disconnect

It’s time to break with the routine to give ourselves a well-deserved break.

If you’re one of those people who loves the heat only at the beach, this is for you. You’ll discover beautiful places to forget about all the stress and connect with nature. So if breaking with the daily routine is in your upcoming plans, you must visit these secret beaches in Mexico.

The best part of it all is that most of them are so little known, making them perfect for a real relaxing vacation.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Puerto Agua Verde, Baja California Sur

Immerse yourself in this paradise that will captivate you with its intense emerald color and is also surrounded by mountains. At this location, you can engage in various activities such as swimming, diving, cycling, camping, kayaking, and even fishing. It is located in front of Danzante and Montserrat islands, between the Gulf of California and the Sierra de la Giganta.

Isla Arena, Campeche

For nature lovers, this place is perfect, since you will not only delight your eyes with the transparency of the sea, but you will also be able to admire the fauna, ranging from pink flamingos, frigates, and pelicans. In addition, if your explorer spirit takes hold of you, there are the ruins of Real de Salinas, where for a long time, they extracted salt from the marine ponds. Isla Arena is part of the Celestun Biosphere Reserve.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Boca del Cielo, Chiapas

If you want to reach heaven, you must visit this beach. It is said that the locals called it that because of the wonder of its landscapes, which fill with clear sand and soak with crystal clear water. It is a pristine beach that will help you clear your mind, relieve stress, and of course, disconnect from all the daily stress. Moreover, you can engage in various activities such as swimming, diving, and witness the delicious gastronomy of this state. This site is located 20 minutes from Tonalá.

El Chupadero, Colima

Although its name may not be associated with a peaceful place, let me tell you that El Chupadero is perfect for a rest. You will delight in its exotic landscapes where the sand is dark, the water is bright blue, and covered by the green of the trees. To get there, you must take the road towards Tecomán and then the one that takes you to Ahijadero. From there, hire a boat to discover this secret beach in Colima.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Patzcuarito, Nayarit

If you’re looking for a quiet place with few people around, this beach is for you. However, you should keep in mind that you will be completely disconnected. As a virgin beach, there are no vendors, many eating options, or music. It’s practically “look but don’t touch” since the waves are intense; however, it’s a very clean and peaceful place, and you can go horseback riding, an unforgettable experience. To get there, you must walk for 20 minutes on a dirt road, starting from Sayulita.

Playa Aragón, Oaxaca

If you are a lover of sunsets, you cannot miss visiting this little corner in Oaxaca, as it is one of the best places to enjoy this moment. Surrounded by green trees and small mountains, this secret beach is incredible for connecting with nature. It is located past Huatulco and Zipolite, before reaching San Agustinillo. You will have to cross a forest path and that’s it, you will be in paradise.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Playa Mazunte, Oaxaca

Although it is considered a secret beach, this place was named a “magic town” for the beauty of its landscapes, delicious food, and variety of tourist attractions. However, it is perfect for taking a break by the sea, as in addition to being free of shops, you will be surrounded by golden sand while admiring the clear water in shades of green. To get to this place, you must head to Puerto Escondido to arrive at San Antonio and then turn left until you reach Mazunte.

Chacahua, Oaxaca

Explore one of the most beautiful places in this state that very few people know about. This wonderful landscape is adorned with waters in shades of emerald and its fauna ranging from iguanas, crocodiles, pelicans, herons, and more. You will soak up its culture, since it is a protected area, there are only five settlements, in which their main language is Mixteco. You can taste typical dishes and do various activities such as swimming and diving. If you want to explore this hidden beach, you must arrive by boat departing from Zapotalito.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Playa de los Algodones, Sonora

As its name suggests, this beach is characterized by its sand dunes that look like huge cotton balls. In addition to admiring the beauty of the fine sand and the clarity of its waters, you can do activities such as horseback riding, swimming, jet-skiing, and even windsurfing. This paradise is located seven minutes from downtown Bahía de San Carlos.

Punta Pájaros, Quintana Roo

This list couldn’t miss this beach that stands out for its virgin white sandy waters and the jungle that surrounds it. Practically uninhabited, which makes it perfect for escaping all the chaos of routine. You can do a myriad of activities such as kayaking, bike rides, and even fishing, all while enjoying the second best-preserved reef on the planet. To get there, you must do it by boat or air. The starting point is a hostel located in Ascensión, called Casa Blanca.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It is no surprise the beauty and natural variety that Mexico offers us, however, these secret beaches are the best option if you are looking for a total rest, away from noise, people, and daily stress. Are you up for discovering them all?

Story written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW





Podría interesarte